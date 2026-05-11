Carla Wyatt arrested again

This is getting to be more than just sad.

Harris County Treasurer Carla Wyatt was arrested Saturday in Texas City and charged with driving while intoxicated, her third arrest during her time in office, authorities say. Wyatt, 56, was stopped along Texas Highway 3 at about 2 a.m. and was later booked into Galveston County Jail, according to police records. Sheriff Jimmy Fullen said she was still in jail when he left at around midnight. […] Wyatt, elected in 2022 and seeking reelection this year, was arrested on another DWI charge in December 2023. That charge was dismissed after she completed a pretrial diversion program. She was arrested most recently in December after allegedly breaking into a vehicle.

See here and here for some background. As the story notes, this is the third time since her election in 2022 that Carla Wyatt has been arrested, two of which were for DUI. She was no-billed by a grand jury the last time, on a charge of burglary of a vehicle, after her attorney successfully argued that she had just mistakenly entered the wrong car.

I say this with as much respect and compassion as I can muster: Carla Wyatt should resign her office and suspend her campaign so that she can focus on taking care of herself. If need be, Commissioners Court should remove her from office with that stipulation. I don’t know what the situation is and I’m not going to guess, but the pattern is clear. Please take care of yourself, Carla Wyatt.

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