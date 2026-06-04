One million toad eggs

I love stories like this.

More than 1 million Houston toad eggs have been released at Bastrop State Park this spring as part of efforts to reintroduce the endangered species after it disappeared from the park more than a decade ago.

Several organizations, including the Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Houston Zoo, have made efforts to reintroduce the Houston toad to the park outside Austin since 2015, four years after the Bastrop County Complex Wildfire, according to a TPWD news release. Attempts in 2015 and 2019 were deemed unsuccessful.

“We got close in 2019,” said Paul Crump, TPWD herpetologist, in a written statement. “But this is the most eggs released in a single year to date in the state park.”

Conservation partners got together last fall, pairing toads up strategically for 11 weeks, waiting till the eggs were ready, and then collecting and sorting them into bags to be transported to the release sites. Over several weeks, the eggs were taken to release sites, where they were released into a shallow pond to hatch and turn into toadlets.

“It was really remarkable to see how quickly the toadlets (from earlier releases) developed and moved into the surrounding habitat,” said Zach Truelock, a biologist with the Amphibian and Reptile Conservancy, in a written statement. “During a light rain, we saw them dispersing away from the pond into the savannah.”