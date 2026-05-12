Today is the last day of early voting for the District C runoff

From the inbox:

Runoff Day itself will be Saturday, May 16. Voting locations for both today’s early voting and Saturday’s Runoff Day voting can be found here. For what it’s worth, early voting turnout through the end of the day yesterday was 5,609 total voters. That’s actually slightly ahead of the total with one day to go for the original election. It’s not out of the question that the runoff could outpace the first round in total turnout.

And of course, on Monday the 18th we get going on the third election of May, the primary runoffs, for which early voting locations can be found here. Note that there are only five days of primary runoff early voting – you have from Monday the 18th through Friday the 22nd, and that’s it until Runoff Day on May 26. I expect turnout to be relatively light overall for the Dem side, as we don’t have the one big high-profile statewide race, but we do have the CD18 runoff, and that will draw plenty of interest. So plan accordingly.

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