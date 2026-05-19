Texas blog roundup for the week of May 18

The Texas Progressive Alliance is not worried about hantavirus and neither should you be, especially when you could be reading this week’s roundup instead.

Off the Kuff presented interviews with Reps. Christian Menefee and Al Green in advance of the Democratic primary runoff.

SocraticGadfly had fun mocking Trump, the UFO-heads, Trevor Lawrence aka Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Rod Dreher all in one piece.

Houston Democracy Project Blog reported the solid Panzarella over Hellyar win in Houston City Council District C, was a strong rejection of Hellyar’s police union endorsement. The work of making HPOU endorsement toxic for Democrats seeking municipal election in 2027 is well underway. Please join this effort.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Eyewall takes an early look at the summer’s hurricane forecast.

Pete von der Haar admits to a couple of conspiracy theories he might have believed in.

The Current finds that not everyone in Boerne is happy to be the site of a new Bravo show.

The Dallas Observer reports on another lawsuit filed in Hood County against a very noisy cryptominer.

City of Yes explains why social media is not a town square and what we need to do to get real town squares back.

The Texas Signal warns about private equity capture of OB/GYN care.

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