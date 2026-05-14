Okay, we need to say “no” to Maureen Galindo

Good Lord.

San Antonio Democratic congressional candidate Maureen Galindo is facing heat after an article and an op-ed, both appearing over the weekend in the New York Times accused her of spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories on social media. In response to the reports, Galindo doubled down on her rhetoric, telling the Current in a conversation Tuesday that she’s not antisemitic but instead is taking a stand against a cabal of “Zionist billionaire Jews” that controls the world. It’s all very complex. But, it’s my perception that Zionist billionaires run the world,” Galindo said. “They’re of all religions. But, especially Israeli, Jewish billionaire Zionists who disproportionately and factually own a lot of Hollywood production studios, media companies and banks.” Galindo told the Current she has “no hatred toward any group,” except the “billionaire Zionists and their puppets.”

It gets worse from there, so brace yourself and go read it. To his credit, former candidate John Lira has since rescinded his endorsement of Galindo; it would be nice if Whitney Masterson-Moyes followed suit. I’m getting a strong whiff of Kesha Rogers, the LaRouche whackjob who managed to get nominated in CD22 in 2010 and 2012 and made it to the Senate primary runoff in 2014, where she was thankfully routed. It’s unfortunate we didn’t know all this about Galindo earlier, but that can happen in a multi-candidate race with lower-profile candidates. I can’t say I was thrilled about Johnny Garcia before, but it should be clear now that everyone should support him in the CD35 runoff. The fact that there’s a shadowy Republican PAC backing Galindo now makes a lot more sense. Let’s not screw this up, please. The Downballot has more.

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