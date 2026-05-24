“As my regular readers know, I don’t believe in that system anymore. But I remember it well enough to emphatically say that if you handed evangelicals a checklist for the Antichrist (capital “A”), then Donald J. Trump would hit more of those markers than they seem willing to admit.”

“Across the country, doctors accused of inseminating their patients with their own sperm — without the patients’ consent — rarely face legal consequences. While at least 50 such cases have become public in the United States, few perpetrators have faced criminal charges. Few were forced to stop practicing.”

“That is why the effort by Trump and Republican state leadership to gerrymander Black representation out of Congress must be understood as not only an attack on Black people, but on democracy itself. If the Republican racial gerrymandering effort is successful, the U.S. will lose any claim to democracy for a generation or more.”

“There are more than 600 million acres of federally owned public lands across America — from iconic national parks and monuments to forests, grasslands and seashores. But now, nearly 90 million of those acres are at risk of some kind of development due to what critics describe as an unprecedented shift in policies under the first and second Trump administrations.”

“The bottom line is this: If the only way for airlines to survive is to constantly merge or get bailed out by the government—neither of which protects the public interest—then it’s time to admit that the industry is more like a public utility than a competitive market. We will not have a stable, reliable airline industry without either taking over the airlines or regulating them like public utilities.”

“The disclosures reveal that Trump has been a highly active trader in 2026, executing thousands of transactions — many in individual stocks impacted by his administration’s policies.”

“Trump Just Gave Himself a $1.8 Billion Slush Fund to Reward His Friends”.

“But in these conversations a few people have raised the question: what if the Court rules that a Court expansion law is itself unconstitutional? To put it slightly differently, what if the Court decides that the limits on its authority the constitution creates, the paths for accountability it creates, are themselves unconstitutional.”

“Abortion bans are restricting miscarriage care, new study finds”. Of course they are. They always will.

“Somewhere in your infrastructure is a cron job. It runs at 3am. It has been running since 2016. It does something critical. You couldn’t tell me exactly what, but you know the one person who could, and they left in 2019. The comment at the top says # DO NOT CHANGE!!! Ask Ben. Ben is not reachable. Every roadmap planning session for the last four years has included “modernize legacy cron” as a candidate initiative. It has never made the cut. You have personally removed it from the list twice. Someone keeps it running. Her name is Sara. You don’t know this.”

“That’s right: new research out of Stanford University found that when AI agents are forced to toil at monotonous tasks without end, they become more likely to spout Marxist theories of labor and capitalism.” Would someone please test this on Grok and get back to me?

If you hate those Kars4Kids ads, you might consider moving to California, where a judge has blocked them from the airwaves for deceptive practices.

“How Anne Frank Is Linked to a Sapling on Staten Island“. I love a cool story set in my hometown, and Wagner professor Lori Weintrob is a high school classmate of mine, so even cooler.

RIP, Joe Sedelmaier, award-winning commercial director who made some truly iconic 80s ads. Go click over for the videos.

RIP, Ann Robinson, actor best known for The War of the Worlds.

Mark Fuhrman, the LAPD detective at the center of the OJ Simpson trial, has died.

RIP, Tom Hane, voice actor best known for Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Powerpuff Girls.

“The British edition of the reality series Married at First Sight has faced multiple accusations of rape. Two women, who had appeared on the show, told the BBC investigative show Panorama that they were assaulted by their on-screen husbands. Channel 4, the network that broadcasts the show, was allegedly aware of some allegations before broadcast, and all the episodes featuring the women had been available on its streaming service.”

RIP, Barney Frank, trailblazing member of Congress, first to voluntarily come out as gay.

“Over 50 feminist and digital rights groups asked that state prosecutors take legal action to block nudification tools on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.”

“The real moral and ethical danger of this is not the bumbling evangelist’s attempts to convince would-be converts that they deserve an eternity of conscious torment in Tundal’s Hell because they once told a single white lie. The serious danger comes from teaching sinful humans to regard all of their fellow humans as irredeemably wicked creatures who deserve such eternal torment, compared to which no temporal earthly suffering or oppression or injustice can begin to compare. What does it matter if those widows and orphans are neglected and exploited for the brief span of their mortal lives when we all know that God intends to torture them all for all of eternity because that is what God says they deserve?”

“Ever since I was a middle-aged man, I’ve always wanted to be a part of the New York theater community. Plus the one thing people always say about Broadway is that it’s ‘severely lacking in Weird Al–based entertainment,’ and I think this musical should fix that problem immediately.”

“My guess is that he will end up going in the end anyway—wars are clearly boring to him, too—rendering this fuss he’s making about how he might not completely pointless. It’s mean and messy for no reason, which is classic Trump. What’s the fun of just being a dutiful father? This way he still gets to withhold something and ensure that Don Jr. never for even a minute feels secure in his father’s love for him, which is sick, but such is the Trump family way. It’s the kind of thing that might make you feel bad for Trump Jr., if he weren’t who he is.”

“Against that backdrop, perhaps it should come as no surprise that one of the most breathtakingly corrupt episodes of Trump’s second term began with a lawsuit he filed against the very government he now controls.”

RIP, Sam Sianis, legendary owner of Chicago’s Billy Goat Tavern, on whom the Saturday Night Live “Cheezborger, cheezborger, cheezborger. Cheeps, no fries, Coke, no Pepsi” sketch was based.

RIP, Kyle Busch, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Stephen Colbert wasted no time in finding something fun to do, post-Late Night. This was a sequel of sorts to what he did in 2015 after the Colbert Report ended. What a mensch.

RIP, Grizzwald “Grizz” Chapman, actor best known for 30 Rock.

RIP, Dr. Richard Tapia, nationally renowned Rice University mathematics professor and fierce advocate for minority representation in STEM fields. He deserves two links, so read this one, too.

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