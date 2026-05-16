Today is Runoff Day for District C

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Houston voters in District C have one final opportunity to make their voices heard. The Special Runoff Election to fill the vacant District C City Council seat takes place tomorrow, May 16, deciding who will serve the remainder of former Council Member Abbie Kamin’s term through January 1, 2028.

District C includes neighborhoods such as The Heights, Washington Avenue, Montrose, Rice Village, and Meyerland. Voters will choose between the two runoff candidates, Joe Panzarella and Nick Hellyar.

“This is the final opportunity for eligible voters to decide who will represent District C,” said Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth. “Only 3.9% of District C’s nearly 169,000 registered voters cast a ballot during the Early Voting period of this runoff election.”

Harris County will open 20 vote centers across District C on Election Day. Polls will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can confirm their eligibility to participate in this election and locate their nearest vote center by visiting harrisvotes.com.

Acceptable Photo Identification

TX Driver’s License (DPS)

TX Election Identification Certificate (DPS)

TX Personal Identification Card (DPS)

TX Handgun License (DPS)

U.S. Military ID with photo

U.S. Citizenship Certificate with photo

U.S. Passport (book or card)

Mail Ballot Drop-Off

Voters can hand-deliver their mail ballot on Election Day at 1019 Congress St. in downtown Houston between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. A valid photo ID is required.

If a voter decides to vote in person instead, they must surrender their mail ballot at a vote center. If the voter does not have their mail ballot, they may still vote in person but must vote a provisional ballot per the Texas Election Code.

For a sample ballot, vote center locations, and additional election information, visit HarrisVotes.com. Follow @HarrisVotes on social media for updates.