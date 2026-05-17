Panzarella defeats Hellyar in District C runoff

Here’s the Chron story, which was still preliminary as I drafted this at 10 PM. Panzarella was over 60% in early voting, and had stretched that to 64% after the first seven of 20 vote centers were tabulated. I have a hard time imagining a comeback for Hellyar from there. I’ll update in the morning with the latest totals and the turnout figure. Congratulations to CM-elect Joe Panzarella.

That’s two May elections down, with one to go. That one is the primary runoff and it has the start of early voting tomorrow, for just five days. Everyone can vote in that one. I’ll have the usual first-day-of-voting announcement post tomorrow.

(There was some last-minute drama in this election that I don’t care to delve into. As with nearly every election I follow, I’m glad this one is over.)

UPDATE : Final spread was 64.72% to 35.28% for Panzarella. Turnout was about 500 votes more than it had been in April.

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