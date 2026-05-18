Early voting for the primary runoffs starts today

I haven’t gotten a press release about this from the County Clerk, but they’ve had their hands full and I think by now we know the basics. What you need to know is that the voting center locations are here, and it will be more or less like the primary itself, with 162 such locations around Harris County. The hours are 7 AM to 7 PM, and this is the most important thing, it’s only from today through Friday, May 22. Just five days of early voting, which is the standard for non-municipal runoffs. After that, your last chance will be Tuesday the 26th. Don’t sleep on it, get out there and vote.

Here are all the Chronicle endorsements for the runoffs. Chron endorsed candidates include Christian Menefee (CD18), Vikki Goodwin (Lite Guv), Nathan Johnson (Attorney General), Staci Childs (HD131), Darlene Breaux (HD149), William Demond (14th Court of Appeals, Place 7), Brian Warren (209th Criminal District Court), Annise Parker (Harris County Judge), Darrell Jordan (Harris County District Clerk), and Melanie Miles (Justice of the Peace, Precinct 7, Place 2).

If you want to know about which groups endorsed which candidates as well as other information about them, the Erik Manning spreadsheet is your best single resource for the Democratic races.

My interviews and judicial Q&As for some of these races:

Rep. Christian Menefee – CD18

Rep. Al Green – CD18

Rep. Vikki Goodwin – Lt Governor

Marcos Vélez – Lt Governor

Staci Childs – HD131

Lawrence Allen – HD131

Annise Parker – Harris County Judge

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge

Darrell Jordan – Harris County District Clerk

Alex Maldonado – Harris County District Clerk

Michael Adams-Hurta, Justice, Fourteenth Court of Appeals, Place 7

Judge Brian Warren, 209th Criminal District Court

And finally, a reminder to anyone reading this who lives in the new CD35, vote for Johnny Garcia and not Maureen Galindo. It’s important.

Happy voting! You have until Friday, so don’t wait.

UPDATE : Here’s the press release, which arrived early Monday morning.

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