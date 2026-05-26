Texas blog roundup for the week of May 25

The Texas Progressive Alliance warily welcomes the unofficial start of summer as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has his fun with the Trump endorsement of the crooked Ken Paxton over the dignity-deprived John Cornyn.

SocraticGadfly offers two timely pieces, one elections-related and the other, on a surface level more humorous but in reality perhaps not. First, he looked at the Trib story on Trump’s endorsement of Ken Paxton and saw that one Talarico staffer badly failed Math 101, probably not a good thing or good sign. Secondly, at his Substack, he imagined a graduate of the Class of 2026 facing the world of AI in job hunting.

Houston Democracy Project Blog reported Houston-area activist visited by Secret Service for writing 86 47 in chalk in driveway, has written letter to Todd Blanche asking for money from Trump’s victimization fund.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Texas Observer calls Bo French’s bid for Railroad Commissioner what it is.

The Current writes their political obituary for dead man walking Sen. John Cornyn.

Steve Vladeck begs us to pay more attention to the “Anti-Weaponization” slush fund.

D Magazine gives you the best story you’ll read about Nolan Ryan beating up Robin Ventura.

Evil MoPac learns some things about Austin swingers.

The TPA wishes Texas Public Radio and the San Antonio Report all the best with their new partnership.

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