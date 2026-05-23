The rain reprieve

You’re welcome, Corpus.

A projection for when Corpus Christi expects to reach a water crisis was pushed back by three months after a wet April brought enough rain to delay an emergency but too little to quench a brutal drought. The city was initially bracing for a Level 1 emergency — the point when water demand is projected to be six months from exceeding supplies — to hit by September. Rain that the community has long prayed for fell last month, delaying the Level 1 projection to December and buying the city a few more months to plan for the expected emergency. Still, the delay provided “some very encouraging news,” Nick Winkelmann, chief operating officer of Corpus Christ’s water department, told the City Council on Tuesday. The new projection came largely because Lake Texana, one of three reservoirs the city depends on, jumped from 55% capacity last month to 76%. The two other reservoirs the city depends on have shrunk to historic lows: Lake Corpus Christi is a little above 10% capacity, and Choke Canon is at 7% capacity. Winkelmann added that “there is a beneficial forecast this week, so we need to remember that these numbers do not include any future rain.” For months, the city has been scraping by with a patchwork of temporary solutions — including more than a dozen recently drilled wells — to supply enough water for its 318,000 residents, businesses and a robust petrochemical corridor, plus another 200,000 residents served in a seven-county area. Industrial demand accounts for around 60% of Corpus Christi’s water demand. City leaders have been discussing an emergency curtailment plan for months, and the City Council is set to vote on a final plan at its June 2 meeting. The water department proposes requiring customers — ranging from residents to oil refineries — to cut water use by 25% during a Level 1 emergency.

See here and here for some background. It seems obvious to me that Corpus ought to demand more cutbacks from its biggest users, the industrial ones, but that may not be legally possible, and it may very well not be politically possible. So I guess we’ll just have to hope this makes a difference. Whether it will be enough to allow the more long-term options to become viable, who knows. It’s not like there are a lot of great alternatives.

But hey, the rain! It’s helping! This calls for a song.

That was a hell of a show, wasn’t it? Anyway, now I’m going to bring you all back down.

Yes, even idiots like Sid Miller see the need to maybe dial back a bit on the demand side of things. That contrasts him with our idiot Governor. Please, you two, have a nice big fight over that.

Anyway, because I’m still pondering about it and have no other good place to include it, there’s also this.

Underneath the Permian Basin, the state’s largest oil field, lies an ocean of toxic, unusable wastewater that bursts out of rock formations when oil companies extract fossil fuels from the ground. For years, companies have struggled with how to dispose of it. Now, many are turning to an ubiquitous, albeit controversial, technology to solve the problem — artificial intelligence. In the race to keep up with skyrocketing demand for crude, oil and gas companies are increasingly turning to AI to gain an edge over their competition. AI, experts and analysts said, is reshaping how oil companies handle the saltwater slush, also known as produced water, by giving operators more information about the region’s geography. It’s also providing access to data more quickly and allowing operators to file permits faster. Despite its growing use in the industry, few details are available to the public — or to the industry’s regulatory agency. “It’s a competitive advantage,” said Ramanan Krishnamoorti, professor of petroleum engineering at the University of Houston. “That’s the reason why nobody’s really talking about it.” The Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the state’s oil and gas, said in a statement that it is not aware of any use of AI by oil and gas companies.

There’s more, so read the rest. The idea is that the use of AI will make it easier to get at the oil, I guess. While using even more water for the AI. Yeah, I know. I’m pretty sure solar and wind use a lot less water on all ends of this, but, well, don’t get me started on that. Anyway, this story reminded me of this. It’s not clear that the two are related, but it’s not clear that they’re not, and that’s where my mind went.

Related Posts: