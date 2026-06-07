Weekend link dump for June 7

“It has completely infected the white supremacist realm. Misogyny is as important, I would argue, as racism or neo-Nazi-ism now to people that traffic in these kinds of ideas and live in these cultures.”

“For years, DuckDuckGo has enticed privacy-seeking users to switch from Google to its alternative with a focus on a pro-privacy feature set. Now, it looks like DuckDuckGo has found a market among users tired of AI taking over the internet as well.”

“As the United States approaches its 250th birthday, we’re asking TV insiders—actors, creators, critics, and enthusiasts—to tell us about small-screen moments they think capture something essential about America right now.”

“According to a new study by Ampere Analysis, the average wait between seasons of TV shows on major streaming platforms has reached what is almost certainly an all-time high.”

“If you want to reenforce and reform the federal government to make it more resistant to authoritarian assaults you very literally have to get rid of the filibuster. Otherwise, you’re limiting yourself to only the anti-authoritarian measures the authoritarians will buy into. I can’t accept that. And I can’t accept the idea that we simply do nothing. Getting rid of the filibuster follows necessarily from those two conclusions. On top of that, it shouldn’t exist in the first place. It’s bad constitutionally. It’s bad for Democrats. It’s bad for confidence in civic democracy. (That’s quite bad!)”

RIP, Joe Negri, musician and actor best known as Handyman Negri on Mister Rogers Neighborhood.

RIP, Kelly Curtis, actress, documentarian, sister of Jamie Lee Curtis.

“Each simulation netted wildly different outcomes. The one run by Claude, for example, resulted in a largely stable democratic society with zero crime. Grok’s, on the other hand, ended with 183 crimes committed and extinction—within four days.”

“The same folks who love to rail against “pronouns” sure do love using that one. It’s a possessive pronoun, extremely possessive in this case. And it does some strange things to this song. It hints at something monolatrous, but polytheistic (our God is great, their God can’t compete).”

RIP, Marcia Lucas, renowned film editor who won an Oscar for editing Star Wars, ex-wife of George Lucas.

“Despite all of this research and education, young people are still tanning. A lot more than you’d think. A 2025 survey by the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) revealed that half of Gen Z participants got a sunburn in 2024, and 25% said that getting a tan was important to them, regardless of their future health or the aesthetic impact.”

RIP, Rick Adelman, Hall of Fame basketball coach for the Trail Blazers, Rockets, and three other teams.

RIP, Raymond Berry, Hall of Fame wide receiver who won two NFL championships with the Baltimore Colts.

“Nike’s recycled World Cup uniforms reveal the limits of ‘circular’ fashion”.

“Since I retired, I often wondered what would happen to 60 Minutes. But I never expected it would be executed by the president of the United States.”

“From Cookies to Keys: Why Hackers Don’t Need Your Passwords Anymore”.

“I do not envy anyone who has found themselves in a position where they feel the need to preemptively head off charges of idolatry.”

“The latest batch of memorabilia from The Late Show and The Colbert Report is now up for auction, with all proceeds benefiting World Central Kitchen.”

RIP, Peabo Bryson, two-time Grammy-winning R&B singer.

“The modern United States is a very different place from 1920s Italy or 1930s Germany, and those differences are critical to an accurate understanding of Trump’s fascism. So we should ask ourselves: what kind of fascism is MAGA fascism?”

“The DOJ came after Daily Kos. Here’s the full story.”

“The Spurs and Knicks represented the two most significant liabilities to almost every sportsbook’s bottom line, given each team had long-shot title odds throughout most of the regular season. Plus, the Knicks fan base that took over road arenas and celebrated playoff wins in the streets of Manhattan also bet with their hearts.”

“The Instagram accounts for the Obama White House and the Chief Master Sergeant of the U.S. Space Force were briefly defaced with pro-Iranian images and messages over the weekend, after instructions began circulating on Telegram showing how to trick Meta’s “AI support assistant” bot into resetting account passwords.”

“In new attack on solar, lawmakers spread myths about potato farms“.

I regret to inform you that the “Freedom 250” concerts have been canceled, mostly because there were no performers left to play in them.

RIP, Barry Klein, Houston civic activist who was one of the leaders against zoning in the 80s and 90s. I’ve met Barry, talked to him a few times, and while I didn’t agree with him on much, he was always friendly and civil, and I appreciated that. I can’t think of anyone currently active in local politics quite like him.

RIP, Anthony Head, actor best known for Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso.

“This won’t relegate Musk to the poorhouse. It won’t even downgrade him to not being the richest guy who has ever lived. But it will prevent a lot of people from unknowingly getting stuck on a rocket (SpaceX term) that has not passed the index’s usual safety inspection. Musk is clearly not subject to the federal laws of the United States, and his companies have never been subject to the norms of the market. But here, we’ve got exactly one area in which Musk has turned out to not be special. I’m as shocked as you are.”

“How Orioles reliever Andrew Kittredge broke a box score and MLB computers”.

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