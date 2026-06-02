Texas blog roundup for the week of June 1

The TPA would like to congratulate the Republicans’ eight-year-old strategist who came up with “Talafreako” as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff shares some post-runoff thoughts.

SocraticGadfly had two post-runoff takes, one on The Art of No Deal and the other on Strangeabbott’s shrinking coattails.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project reported the John Cornyn Houston Office Protest will continue despite Cornyn’s runoff defeat. The purpose has always been for people to see others like themselves standing openly & confidently for democracy no matter aggression of the right. Cornyn’s loss does nothing to change the mission.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Current rounds up the Republican website purge of anti-Paxton attacks.

City of Yes reminds us that no one is ever given the opportunity to vote on highway projects.

The Barbed Wire reports on the harassment and vandalization of Black-owned bookstores in Texas.

Law Dork notes the SPLC’s attempt to get the bogus charges against it dismissed.

G. Elliott Morris deems the Texas Senate election a tossup.

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