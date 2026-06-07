“Grey’s Anatomy: West Texas”

This ought to be…something.

TV producer Shonda Rhimes is coming to Texas. Or at least one of her shows is.

ABC-TV has ordered a spin-off version of “Grey’s Anatomy” that will be set in West Texas, according to Variety. “Grey’s Anatomy” show originator Rhimes will be co-creator and executive producer along with Houston-born “Grey’s” showrunner Meg Marinis.

This setting for this version, set to start airing in the 2026-27 season, will be very different from the original series, which takes place in Seattle. The new show is described as “an edgy drama about a team at a West Texas rural medical center — the last chance for care before miles of nowhere.”

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Marinis, a University of Texas Austin grad, said in a statement, “I am incredibly excited to expand the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ universe. This opportunity will bring new characters and stories to life that will embody the same heart, emotion and connection audiences have loved from ‘Grey’s’ for more than two decades — all set in my home state of Texas.”