Austin ISD is on takeover watch

Ugh.

Austin ISD’s effort to stave off a possible state takeover suffered a major setback Thursday after the Texas Education Agency rejected the district’s plan to hand three struggling middle schools to an external nonprofit operator.

In a letter sent Thursday to Superintendent Matias Segura, TEA officials said Texas Council for International Studies failed to demonstrate a record of turning around campuses with repeated failing accountability ratings and, in some cases, partnerships with the nonprofit had produced worse academic outcomes.

District leaders applied for the partnership in March under the state’s SB 1882 program, which can shield campuses from certain state sanctions when districts turn over operations to outside organizations. But without the partnership protections, Dobie, Webb and Burnet middle schools remain on a collision course with state intervention if accountability scores do not improve this year. Under state law, Education Commissioner Mike Morath must either close campuses or replace the elected school board with an appointed board of managers when a campus receives five consecutive failing accountability ratings.

According to the letter, the district is still free to pursue the partnership, but would not receive a reprieve from accountability ratings that is offered under the SB 1882 program.

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Public information records previously obtained by Austin Current showed Texas Council for International Studies was the only organization to submit a bid to operate the three schools. Board members approved the sole bidder just days before the March 31 deadline to submit an application for SB 1882 benefits in a high-stakes move to skirt state intervention. According to Thursday’s letter, district leaders submitted additional information to the state in May before the application was ultimately denied.

Texas Council for International Studies has led 16 SB 1882 partnerships since 2019 across San Antonio, Edgewood and Longview ISDs with mixed results. The nonprofit, which was founded as a partner organization focused on supporting students and schools implementing the International Baccalaureate programs in Texas, meets only two of three criteria for SB 1882 partnerships added by state education leaders as of March 2020, according to TEA’s letter.

While it has been in existence for at least three years and managed multiple campuses, Texas Council for International Studies does not have a track record of managing campuses to academic success or significantly improving academic performance, TEA’s letter said.

Only five of the 16 campuses led by Texas Council for International Studies under SB 1882 partnerships since 2019 faced “D” or “F” ratings at the time the partnerships were approved and three of those schools have either received worse ratings or failed to improve since, according to TEA.