Texas blog roundup for the week of June 8

The Texas Progressive Alliance is happy to have an uncomplicated choice for Senate as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff highlights the Texas Railroad Commissioner race as the latest example of Republicans getting even worse.

SocraticGadfly notes that Trump’s education voucher tax credit could explode on top of Texas vouchers in January; looking to this November, he thinks data centers are not a big political needle-mover.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Space City Weather spells out what you need to know for the 2026 hurricane season.

The Texas Signal presents an updated brief history of Pride in Texas.

Law Dork analyzes the appellate court ruling that protects current enlisted transgender service members from discharge.

The Texas Observer looks at James Talarico’s very mainstream religious faith and how it inflects his politics.

Texas Public Opinion Research asks some broader questions about current issues.

Franklin Strong explains what’s going on with the SBOE’s bizarre required reading list, and what you can do to help.

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