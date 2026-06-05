Of course they’ve lined up behind Bo French

What did you expect?

Gov. Greg Abbott said Bo French would “wreck” Texas oil and gas production as he urged voters to support Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright. Wright’s fellow commissioners, Christi Craddick and Wayne Christian, also endorsed Wright over the hardline French, who has drawn widespread criticism for his social media remarks on Jews. So did Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham. Despite that, they all lined up behind French in the hours after his runoff victory Tuesday, one of the tightest races of the night. “Republicans are UNITED and ready to win in November to keep Texas, TEXAS!” Abbott’s campaign wrote in a post on X. A spokesman added in a statement: “Unity drives victory, and with this united front, Republicans will crush the socialist Democrats’ dream of turning Texas blue.” French faces state Rep. Jon Rosenthal, a Houston Democrat, in November. Just one notable Republican has so far not gotten behind French. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who was among his harshest critics, has so far remained silent on his victory. The lieutenant governor called for voters to come together as a “unified Republican Party” on Wednesday, but he did not mention French by name. Patrick did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday. In June, Patrick called for French’s resignation as chair of the Tarrant County GOP after French posted a poll on X asking followers whether Jews or Muslims were a bigger threat. “Bo French’s words do not reflect my values nor the values of the Republican Party,” Patrick wrote. “Antisemitism and religious bigotry have no place in Texas.” After his runoff victory, French said he had received messages of support from every other candidate on Republicans’ statewide slate, which also includes Mayes Middleton and Nate Sheets, the GOP nominees for attorney general and agriculture commissioner. “They have all reached out or endorsed since our victory and made it clear we are running together as a ticket to defeat the radical left in November,” French wrote. The quick turn from critics to backers comes as Abbott and other state leaders are pushing hard for a united GOP front ahead of what many expect to be a bruising midterm for the party.

Patrick has since come around. I suspect when he made that statement about Bo French’s words not “reflecting his values”, he never thought he’d have to put those values of his to a real test. Oops. Again I say, what did you expect?

Perhaps this means we’ll get more stories about who the candidates are for Railroad Commissioner, and not just the usual boilerplate about how the Commission has nothing to do with trains.

In 2022, Sarah Stogner ran an insurgent Republican primary campaign for a seat on the Railroad Commission of Texas. Despite its name, the commission is the powerful agency that regulates oil and gas in the state. Riding a wave of discontent over abandoned oil wells and groundwater contamination, Stogner surprised many when she forced incumbent Republican Commissioner Wayne Christian into a primary runoff. She said it was only then that her campaign hired political consultants. “They told me: ‘OK, you need to be talking about the [border] wall. You need to be talking about abortion. You need be talking hot button topics,” Stogner remembered. “I said, ‘Absolutely not.'” Instead, she kept hammering Christian on toxic air emissions, oilfield earthquakes and other issues related to oil and gas. She lost the primary runoff by 30 percentage points. “If I’d talked about abortion and the wall, I might have had a better shot,” Stogner, who now serves as district attorney for Texas’ 143rd Judicial District, speculated with no apparent regret. She shared that story to explain the upset victory of Bo French, former chair of the Tarrant County GOP, over incumbent Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright. It was a primary that divided Republicans and the state’s powerful oil and gas industry. […] State Rep. Jon Rosenthal is the Democratic nominee. He entered the race expecting to run against Wright in the general election, and he had a plan for how to do that. “I was going to hit him on self-dealing and having conflicts of interest,” Rosenthal said recently. French’s upset victory has changed all that. The oil and gas industry has a long and controversial history of helping pick winners in Railroad Commission elections, and Rosenthal hopes the new campaign landscape may help him. “Normally, the lobby and big business will line up with an incumbent,” he said. “It’s become an open seat race and I can vie for that support.” To do that, Rosenthal said he has been talking with people in the oil and gas industries. His message: Bo French is a “chaos candidate” who — echoing the words of Texas’ Republican governor — “really does pose a threat to the health of our energy production in Texas.” “I think I’ll be good for business,” Rosenthal said. “For someone to run on an Islamophobic platform where they’re going after companies just because part of their ownership is from the Middle East, that’s bad for business.” Rosenthal, who expects there will be a lot of money pouring into both campaigns, said he is beginning those conversations with oil and gas stakeholders. But, he concedes, he is starting from behind.

Yes, it would be nice for Rep. Rosenthal to raise enough money to make himself a bit more visible in this election. My belief that there will be more articles like these just means “more than zero”, not “enough to truly educate a significant number of voters”. That’s still going to be a function of campaigns and PACs. Whether the affected industry wants a chaos monkey as a regulator or not is another question.

Finally, the DMN has a nice feature story on Rep. Rosenthal.

When Bo French launched his campaign for the Texas Railroad Commission, Jon Rosenthal thought it was a joke. Rosenthal, a Democratic state representative from Houston, had expected he’d face Republican Jim Wright, chairman of the three-member commission that regulates the state’s oil and gas industry. […] Rosenthal, the Democratic nominee and a mechanical engineer who spent his career in the oil and gas industry, described French as a “chaos candidate” more interested in cultural fights than the commission’s work. In an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Rosenthal said French is an agitator “hurling personal insults or cultural mischaracterizations” that have “nothing to do with the commission.” “The case that I’ll make is I’m the industry expert,” he said. […] In an interview Wednesday on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, French said his message reflects Republican voter priorities. “They want people who will fight the Islamification of Texas, they don’t want our government agencies to be politicized,” he said. French also has begun portraying Rosenthal as a liberal threat. He recently posted a photo of Rosenthal wearing a face mask that read, “Protect Trans Children.” “This is my opponent,” French posted. “Do you think he is going to make the oil and gas industry stronger or protect the Texas miracle?” Rosenthal brushed aside the attacks, saying he intends to focus on energy policy. But he also vowed to force French to answer for his “grotesque racist, anti-Semitic, and Islamophobic rhetoric” through Election Day. After French’s victory, Abbott’s campaign pivoted to party unity. A statement declaring Republicans “UNITED and ready to win in November” did not mention French by name. Patrick issued a similar statement that did not mention French but said the lieutenant governor endorsed all GOP nominees. Rosenthal said the reversal was telling. “They have clearly shown their partisan politics outweigh their values,” he said. Rosenthal said he plans to draw contrasts with French but doesn’t believe personal insults will decide the race. He said that approach could alienate independents and moderate voters. “People are tired of the politics of division,” Rosenthal said. “The primary focus needs to be on the issues of the railroad commission.” He plans to travel the state to explain that the commission no longer oversees railroads but serves as the state’s regulator of oil and gas production, pipeline safety and other energy matters. He said he supports strengthening weatherization requirements for natural gas facilities after the deadly 2021 freeze exposed vulnerabilities in the system. And he wants the commission to do more to manage oilfield wastewater and plug thousands of abandoned wells across the state. “They’re faced with a physical impossibility that, clearly, we need to go after in a more focused way,” Rosenthal said.

It’s been awhile since the Republicans ran an RRC candidate who had any experience with the energy industry that wasn’t about connections and insider-ness, while Dems have run credible candidates like Rosenthal in most elections. Hasn’t made any difference yet, but this is an opportune year and you would be hard-pressed to find a worse person or candidate than Bo French. Will that be enough? Here’s one more thing, from that TPR story:

Stogner, who ran as a Republican four years ago, said she will vote for the Democrat this election. “I personally know a lot of lifelong Republicans that are just not gonna cast a ballot,” she said. “They are over the current Republican party.”

Tell your friends to tell their friends, Sarah Stogner, and for them to tell theirs, and so on. If they want to see Bo French not get elected, that is.

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