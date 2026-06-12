How to file a robotaxi complaint in Texas

I’m just glad there’s a way to do it.

Texas residents can now report safety complaints involving self-driving commercial vehicles to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles as the technology becomes more common on state roads.

Texas officials have established a system for reporting public safety concerns related to driverless vehicles operated by companies such as Waymo, Tesla, Aurora and Bot Auto.

Senate Bill 2807, which went into effect last week, expands the state’s oversight of the growing driverless car market while giving Texas residents the opportunity to voice concerns about their safety on a new “Automated Motor Vehicle Lookup” webpage.

The public and law enforcement can also check online to see whether a company has been approved by the state to operate.

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On the webpage, people can fill out a complaint form with the company’s name, address, phone number, email and complaint information. Then they will need to fill out the second part with their first and last names, address, phone number and email.

Once completed, they can click the “submit” button to have state officials review it.

The autonomous vehicle companies with authorizations can be located on the “Find an Operator” page, if needed. On that page, the public can check a company’s complaint history and how many registered vehicles it operates.