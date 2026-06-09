More screwworms

Raise your hand if you think these bozos have a handle on this.

Three more cases of New World screwworm were confirmed in Texas by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to five.

One new case is in Andrews County, nearly 400 miles north of Zavala County, where the first case was reported last week.

The two new cases are in different animals. In La Salle County, about 80 miles northwest of Zavala, a calf has been infected. In Andrews County, a veterinarian submitted the samples from an infested dog. According to the Andrews Veterinary Clinic, the case was seen on Saturday, and neither the dog nor its owner is local to Andrews. The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, a USDA service, said the dog is from a household in Lea County, New Mexico, making it the state’s first screwworm case.

The APHIS said the dog’s travel history and exposure history is unknown. The USDA is inspecting additional animals in the household and increases outreach.

The third case is in a goat out of Gillespie County, about 170 miles north of Zavala County.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, along with Gov. Greg Abbott, held a joint press conference at the Knipling-Bushland U.S. Livestock Insects Research Laboratory in Kerrville where they revealed their “War on Screwworm” campaign with a slogan declaring “Inspect, Report, and Protect,” warning Texans the situation is expected to get worse.

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Rollins said there is currently no timeline to defeating New World screwworm, but with the partnerships between federal, state and local officials, it shouldn’t take multiple years like it has in the past.

“Some would say it’s impossible, but this is Texas,” Rollins said.