Texas blog roundup for the week of June 15

The Texas Progressive Alliance salutes the elephant who peed on the floor of the Texas GOP convention as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff notes Greg Abbott’s minor flip flop on data center mania.

SocraticGadfly offers his thoughts on a trio of All Things Talarico. First is a brief look at former Ken Paxton impeachment lawyer Dan Cogdell’s Talarico endorsement. Second, he notes that the Observer is interestingly somewhat non-sanguine about Talarico’s chances. Third and also over an Observer piece, he does a detailed, skeptical, even somewhat crushing dive into Sam Brockman’s framing of Talarico’s religious background.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project visited friends & family in Cincinnati. While there, he connected with pro-democracy advocates doing the work just as so many in the Houston-region are doing.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Steve Vladeck pens an obituary for the Purcell Principle.

Space City Weather gives you a World Cup forecast.

The San Antonio Report documents how the Kerrville Folk Festival became a hub for recovery.

Your Local Epidemiologist warns you about the summer heat.

D Magazine talks to the daughter of I. M. Pei, the architect of Dallas’ City Hall, about the proposal to tear it down.

Evil MoPac talks to Austin journalist Hannah Rucker about her work with foster children.

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