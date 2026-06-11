MKT Bridge has reopened

There will be a celebration of this long-awaited event this evening. From the inbox:

A Tale of Two Bridges (ATOTB), Walk & Roll Houston, the Greater Heights Super Neighborhood Council, and BikeHouston will join Houston City Council Members Mario Castillo (District H), Joe Panzarella (District C), and Julian Ramirez (At-Large Position 1) on Thursday, June 11 at 5:30 p.m. to celebrate the reopening of the MKT Bridge at Bayou Greenways Park, 1648 Studemont St.

The MKT Studewood Bridge is a critical link between the Heights trail network, White Oak Bayou Greenway, and Bayou Greenways Park. It closed in early 2025, leaving walkers, cyclists, and daily commuters without a key connection for nearly 500 days. A combination of structural repairs, permitting complications with the Harris County Flood Control District, and foundation redesign stretched a project originally expected to conclude in May 2025 into 2026.

“This reopening is a real milestone, and a reminder of just how much this corridor means to people,” said Emmanuel Nunez of A Tale of Two Bridges. “Trail infrastructure is mobility infrastructure. Our community showed up for this bridge every step of the way, and now we want to show up for what comes next. We have resources ready and we’re looking for the right partners to put them to work.”

Organizers hope the presence of city council members and the visibility of the moment helps draw attention from the departments and agencies that share stewardship of Houston’s trail network, including Parks & Recreation, Public Works, the Houston Parks Board, Harris County Flood Control District, and TxDOT. The goal is a broader conversation about what a more resilient trail network looks like, and the public and institutional will to build it.

The timing couldn’t be more significant. The MKT Trail corridor is in the midst of a transformation, with more than $20 million in active construction and adaptive reuse projects underway along its length. What’s emerging is something genuinely distinctive for Houston — a linear corridor that blends recreation, bicycle commuting, transit access, and community life in a way few urban trails in the region can match. Protecting and expanding that investment means ensuring the network itself is resilient.

That’s the challenge the MKT Bridge closure made undeniable. Houston’s White Oak Bayou trail system has too few crossings and too many single-point vulnerabilities — and the pressure on those chokepoints is only growing. Decades of major highway construction lie ahead, with the reconstruction of both I-10 and I-45 set to reshape regional connectivity for generations. The North Canal project will introduce additional disruptions to greenway trail continuity. More crossings aren’t a luxury; they’re what a maturing trail network requires.

A Tale of Two Bridges fundraised and has committed up to $75,000 to partner with adjacent landowners, community stakeholders, and local government to commission a feasibility study for a new crossing at Patterson Street — a connection that has appeared in city planning documents as far back as 2010. The study would establish project costs, design options, construction timelines, and preliminary engineering. The funding is committed. ATOTB is now seeking the partners, from city agencies to private stakeholders, who are ready to help bring this crossing from planning document to ground.

WHAT: MKT Bridge Reopening Ceremony

WHEN: Thursday, June 11, 2026 | 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Bayou Greenways Park, 1648 Studemont St., Houston, TX