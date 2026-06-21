“Folks: Don’t do this. Don’t use “AI” for your business correspondence, especially to creatives. Ever.”

“Diatoms—a variety of tiny, single-celled algae that first emerged during the age of the dinosaurs—are a key component of the modern brewing industry, and a not-insignificant part of why your favorite beer looks and tastes the way it does. But that may be about to change. Clouds are forming in beer across the world, and brewers are increasingly abandoning the ancient algae that can clear them up.”

“Betting that people will soon grow more comfortable having artificial intelligence agents shop for groceries, plane tickets or diapers on their behalf, payments giant Visa said Wednesday that it has embedded its payment network inside of ChatGPT, empowering the chatbot to independently shop and complete transactions.” Yeah, don’t do this. You will regret it.

“So, based only on his current age of 80, Trump is likely to see eight more birthdays.”

Happy 600th issue of MAD Magazine.

“It is honestly difficult to be a cheerleader for masculinity on the left…just not for the reason we usually hear about.”

“Based on what we know, this is the U.S. suing for peace and getting Iran to agree to hardly any concessions. It’s true that the U.S. has done a grievous level of damage to Iranian economic base (factories, infrastructure) and some real damage to its military. But Iran has now faced the full force of the U.S. military and survived and demonstrated its ability to close the strait and hobble the global economy at any time of its choosing. Those are major strategic victories.”

RIP, Anne Schedeen, actor best known for the TV show ALF.

RIP, Abdullah Ibrahim, South African jazz pianist.

“For decades, American politicians have been slow to take on climate change and curb carbon dioxide emissions, under the assumption that doing so might pass along costs to their voters. Ironically, their failure to rein in fossil fuel emissions has yielded the same result: Expenses for everyday Americans have soared as a result of more extreme flooding, fires, and heat.”

“Of course we would never discredit an author who uses a book’s dedication page for its officially sincere purpose. Or anyone who skips it entirely. Or anyone who finds the overlap of Dedication Page and Acknowledgments Section to be inefficient and even troubling…But what a happiness it is to discover the rare aberration!”

““Hockey Night in Canada,” a decades-long Canadian institution owned by the country’s public broadcaster, appears to be finished in its iconic form.”

“And maybe that’s the actual stance many Americans hold: The choice to end a Down syndrome pregnancy should be legal, but it should be shrouded in shame and kept quiet.”

RIP, Daveigh Chase, actor best known for The Ring and for being the voice of Lilo in Lilo & Stitch.

RIP,. Wendy Freedman, founder of West Hollywood vintage boutique Polkadots and Moonbeams.

RIP, Walter Parazaider, founding member and woodwind player for the band Chicago.

RIP, Joshua Baer, founder and CEO of Austin-based startup accelerator Capital Factory.

“We seem to be in one of those very MAGA interludes in which members of Donald Trump’s base are not so much rebelling as in a process of mourning. They are struggling to find a path to discovering that up turns out to be down, or that the things that they have always professed to care about do not matter because Trump has announced they do not matter. Lindsey Graham seems to be maybe 3/4s through the process. Ted Cruz is working on it. But some of his supporters, especially a number of those who aren’t in elective politics are having a harder time, at least for now.”

“Tommy Tuberville Hit With Lawsuit Over Secret Life as Florida Man“.

“The Knicks united New York with their win. Don’t let Trump ruin it.”

“The FBI “Foiled” an Incredibly Incompetent Right-Wing Christian Terror Attack on Trump’s UFC Event”.

RIP, James Burrows, creator of Cheers, director of over 1000 episodes of mostly classic sitcoms, 11-time Emmy winner.

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