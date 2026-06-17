A brief screwworm roundup

The case count keeps increasing.

As of Friday, eight cases of New World screwworm have been confirmed in Texas. The fly’s larvae feed on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals, including livestock, wildlife and pets — and, in rare cases, humans. Left untreated, infestations can cause severe injuries and death. The parasite was first detected in a calf in Zavala County last week, marking the first confirmed U.S. case since the pest was eradicated in the 1960s. Since then, state and federal officials have established quarantine zones and have restricted the movement of animals to prevent the parasite from spreading. […] While confirmed cases remain concentrated in South Texas, ranchers across the state are keeping a close eye on their animals and preparing for the possibility of additional detections. Dace Duke, a cattle rancher near Coleman in Central Texas, told KTTZ that he remembers encountering screwworm infestations while working in the livestock industry as a teenager. “You definitely know when you have it, because its god-awful smells — dead animals smell — because it’s rotten flesh,” Duke said. Ranchers in states along the U.S.-Mexico border are also increasing monitoring efforts. Tom Paterson, president of the New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association, said producers are watching for wounds, unusual behavior, loss of appetite, head shaking, unusual odors and the presence of larvae in wounds.

In addition to the state as a whole, some counties have made disaster declarations to help them deal with this.

Travis County has declared a local disaster to help officials tackle the growing threat of New World screwworm in Texas. County Judge Andy Brown signed the disaster declaration at a news conference Friday morning. He emphasized that the move was preemptive, and that there are no known cases in the county. “This declaration is a proactive measure that allows us to better coordinate resources, strengthen communication with our state and federal partners, and ensure we’re prepared to respond quickly if this pest is detected in our region,” Brown said. […] Travis County’s natural resources program is working with state and federal authorities to monitor county lands for screwworm. This includes watching remote wildlife cameras and observing wildlife in the field for signs of injury and unusual behavior — which is standard guidance for detection from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, Brown said. If the county finds a suspected case, staff will immediately document it and report it to the state, Brown said. Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County health authority and medical director for Austin Public Health, said the local healthcare system is working with providers on how to identify, report and treat cases. If a healthcare provider sees someone with maggots, they have instructions to collect the maggots, kill them with a solution and send them to the Texas Department of State Health Services for testing. […] Caldwell County is also issuing a disaster declaration before any confirmed cases in the county. County Judge Hoppy Haden was at the news conference to encourage livestock owners to keep on top of parasite prevention, check animals for signs of infestation and report possible cases to the Texas Animal Health Commission. “I’m hearing a lot of my fellow producers say, I’m not going to report if I get it. Please report it to the Animal Health Commission,” said Haden, who is also a cattle rancher. “It’s important that they know where it is, and the sooner that we all deal with it, the sooner that we’ll get this behind us.” To help with screwworm containment, the Texas Animal Health Commission is enforcing an animal quarantine in parts of 10 counties — not including Travis or Caldwell — causing Austin Wildlife Rescue to stop accepting warm-blooded animals from those areas.

Seems to me more counties should be doing the same. I expect we will see more of this soon.

The risk is not just for livestock. There is also risk for pets.

The parasitic fly targets animals with wounds and lays its eggs in any openings, leaving the eggs to hatch into maggots and burrow into the animal to feed on living flesh. It is notorious for devastating the cattle and livestock industry and, so far, cases have been caught in young calves and a goat in South Texas. However, a dog from New Mexico that visited Andrews County in West Texas also has a confirmed case of the screwworm. “It’s not a time to panic,” said Guy Loneragan, dean and professor for the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine. “We have been preparing for this for almost 18 months or longer in many cases, and there is a plan to address it.” […] If an animal becomes infected, owners will know based on how the animal acts. The maggots feeding into their flesh causes discomfort and intense pain in some cases. There may be some discharge coming from the infected area that can help pet owners identify the infection. “The animals will demonstrate they are uncomfortable or a wound is causing a lot of pain,” Loneragan said. “Discharge coming from the area is described as having a foul, putrid smell.” Other signs include seeing animals bite or lick at their wounds, and unusual restlessness. In some cases, according to A&M AgriLife, the animal may become aggressive or lethargic from irritability. […] The most vital thing pet owners can do during this screwworm outbreak is to be extra vigilant and check their animals every day. Owners should inspect their pets for any wounds or openings that could be vulnerable to the screwworm. Keep pets clean and make sure there aren’t any insects, flies or maggots laying on them.

I imagine if your cat or dog becomes infected, you will notice. Take them to the vet, this is treatable. The risk is small, so don’t stay up nights worrying about it. Normal care and maintenance is sufficient. But if you see something weird, take action.

And the same is true for humans, too.

But while livestock are the easiest and costliest prey, humans are also at risk. Human cases are far less frequent than those in livestock, but when they do occur, they are just as severe. As researchers noted in a 2025 review, infestations in humans “cause rapidly enlarging, painful wounds that can progress to deeper tissues, with risks of secondary infection, sepsis, and mortality.” The fly’s larvae can destroy muscle, cartilage, and bone if they aren’t caught in time. They can even break through a human skull.

That’s all I’m going to quote, because if you’re at all squeamish, you don’t want to click on and read the rest. Again, the risk here is low, and if something does happen it should be quickly apparent. It’s treatable, you just need to respond. The article describes several cases and has links to images that I myself most definitely did not click on. Now forewarned, read on if you wish.

I got that link from Defector, which makes this important point:

The screwworm’s arrival was expected because over the past few years the insects have been wriggling toward our border with Mexico, somehow surging past the boundary of Panama’s Darién Gap. This boundary was enforced by the Sterile Insect Technique, in which hordes of engineered and irradiated sterile males kept the flies at bay. Rollins blamed the screwworm’s reappearance on “the open-border policies of the last administration,” which is incorrect and obviously racist. There is no evidence that human migration has helped the screwworm’s sprawl. If there is blame to assign, it should be directed at the Trump administration, which helped pave the screwworm’s path up north. The DOGE cuts in the spring of 2025 terminated USAID funding for a program that monitored and contained the screwworm in Central America and USDA funding that supported screwworm outbreak investigations and responses in 22 countries. After Joe Biden closed southern ports of entry to live cattle from Mexico to box out the screwworm in 2024, Donald Trump reopened those ports in February 2025. (The ports were closed again later that May.) […] Despite what the Trump administration might want to believe, the New World screwworm is not a migrant to the U.S. The insect, as its name suggests, is native to the Americas. It was always around, heinously squirming on the eyeballs of any warm-blooded creature unlucky enough to make its acquaintance. And its threat increased significantly after the spread of animal agriculture created bountiful buffets on which the worms might feast. We have only been rid of the dreadful parasite for so many years because of Edward F. Knipling and Raymond C. Bushland, the two USDA scientists who developed the Sterile Insect Technique and created a blueprint for the screwworm’s containment. This technique has also been used to control other deadly insects, such as the Aedes aegypti mosquito. As government scientists, Knipling and Bushland’s research was federally funded. (They two first became friends while watching mating screwworm flies go at it in their breeding cages.) This research on the sexual behavior of the screwworm has historically been targeted by politicians seeking to spotlight wasteful federal spending. They could not have been more wrong; Knipling and Bushland’s technique has saved the U.S. more than $1.8 billion each year. The scientists were posthumously awarded a “Golden Goose Award,” which honors federally funded work that might have been dismissed as silly or inane but resulted in significant benefit to society.

Science got us out of this mess before, and it will eventually get us out of it again. The sterile fly factories that are in the works will make a big difference. In the meantime, the Trump administration and its army of homunculi are doing everything they can to hobble and gag science and scientists, which is making all of this much harder than it needs to be, in addition to being a huge and needless drain on society as a whole. Add that to the long list of reasons why we need to vote for sanity this fall.

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