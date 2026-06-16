Abbie Kamin sworn in as Harris County Attorney

With a repeat performance in January, one hopes.

Dozens of elected officials and hundreds of residents, staff members and supporters gathered downtown Monday to watch as Abbie Kamin was sworn into office as the first woman to lead the Harris County Attorney’s Office.

Commissioners Court appointed Kamin, who resigned from Houston City Council to seek the office, to the position roughly two months ago. She succeeds Jonathan Fombonne, who himself was appointed to replace U.S. Rep Christian Menefee, D-Houston, after he vacated the office to run for Congress.

Kamin will fill the remainder of Menefee’s term, which expires Jan. 1. She also is the Democratic nominee for the position, and will appear on the November ballot seeking a full four-year term.

“I want every family in Harris County to know this: I will fight for all of our families as fiercely as I fight for my own,” Kamin said.