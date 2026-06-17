The Chris Brown situation

This was reported last week.

Mayor John Whitmire’s senior adviser for financial integrity, Chris Brown, has been largely absent from City Hall, rarely swiping into city offices and sending less than one email per week while collecting a six-figure salary, according to records obtained by the Houston Chronicle.

Brown, who was the city’s elected controller from 2016 through 2023, has swiped into city facilities on 13 days total since joining the mayor’s office in January 2024 – a period spanning nearly 600 work days.

As of April 7, the day the Chronicle started submitting record requests, he had sent a dozen email messages this year, but none of those emails involved senior staff in the mayor’s office, and none of them appeared to relate to fiscal policy or strategy.

The limited activity raises questions about what taxpayers are getting in exchange for Brown’s $127,321 salary in the mayor’s office. Brown has appeared to be on the sidelines even as the Whitmire administration weighs significant financial moves. The budget that City Council will vote on Wednesday includes a new $5 monthly administrative fee for garbage collection, the largest effort in years to introduce new revenue into the city’s coffers.

When asked by a reporter about his absence from City Hall, Brown said he wanted to give “a thorough response rather than an off-the-cuff one,” and asked to see the records. Once the Chronicle provided the information, he stopped responding to emails.

The Chronicle obtained Brown’s badge swipes, email data and payroll information with a series of requests under the Texas Public Information Act. The mayor’s office said it was working to provide his Outlook calendars in the last week of April, but since then it has stopped responding to the Chronicle’s inquiries.

Brown’s job was created by Whitmire and previously did not exist. Álvaro Ortiz, Whitmire’s director of communications, clarified that Brown is only an adviser and does not have an office at City Hall.

Whitmire’s office declined to comment beyond that and has not responded to a Chronicle request for comment since August 2025.

[…]

Brown swiped into city buildings on eight days in 2024, the year the firefighters’ contract was signed, then three days in 2025, when the police contract was signed, and twice in 2026.

His outgoing email activity this year includes a few messages about a “moderator briefing,” connecting two city employees and a few emails with Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo personnel. He has sent just two emails to fellow members of the mayor’s office this year, both of which were to Jesse Bounds, the mayor’s innovation adviser, with the subject line “Connecting.”