What about recycling?

Houston sucks at it. Will the new trash fee help with that?

Houston recycles less of its waste and struggles with higher contamination rates than other major Texas cities, yet Mayor John Whitmire’s newly approved budget does not include benchmarks for improving in either area despite charging a new fee for waste services.

The new $5 monthly fee is part of a broader budget restructuring that city officials say will provide more stable funding and improve efficiency in the long-struggling Solid Waste Management Department, but environmental advocates argue Houston must make up for years of underinvestment in the department and its recycling program if it hopes to divert as much waste from landfills as peer cities.

“The recycling program is not getting the attention it needs,” said Luke Metzger, Executive Director of Environment Texas. “It’s kind of a second class citizen when it comes to the waste department.”

Houston’s recycling problem is significant — only about 18% of its waste is recycled, according to city estimates, compared to a statewide recycling rate of 23%, and a national rate of 32%.

Houston’s recycling contractor said 42% of the material residents place in their green recycling bins contains nonrecyclable items and contaminants such as batteries, plastic bags and food waste. Other major Texas cities like Austin and San Antonio report contamination rates of about 20%, and industry groups estimate the national contamination rate at between 15% and 25%.

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Advocates say the budget’s missing benchmarks raise questions about whether the city’s overhaul of the solid waste department will improve a program that has struggled with on-time pickups and public confusion over what can be recycled.

The city needs to do more to educate residents on what happens after they place material in recycling bins, why contamination can cause recyclable material to be sent to a landfill and how an effective recycling program helps the community, Savage said.

“We need to get down to the nuts and bolts of helping people understand what happens downstream and how it provides economic vitality in the local community regarding job growth and building a stronger reputation for the city of Houston,” Savage said. “Houston needs to green up its reputation.”

The city council on Wednesday approved a budget amendment from Council Member Martha Castex-Tatum allocating $250,000 from the new monthly fee to recycling audits, education and outreach aimed at reducing contamination.

“We need to do a better job of making sure residents know what can be recycled and what can’t be recycled,” she said.