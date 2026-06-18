KP George sentenced

It could have been worse for him.

Former Fort Bend County Judge KP George was sentenced Tuesday to 180 days in jail, five years of probation and fined $5,000 following his felony money laundering conviction.

The judge also ordered George officially removed from office. George was taken into custody following the hearing and said he plans to appeal.

[…]

The conviction carried a punishment range of two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

During sentencing, the court assessed a 10-year prison sentence but suspended the term in favor of five years of probation. Under Texas law, George could be ordered to serve the prison sentence if he violates the terms of probation.

In the days before sentencing, George’s attorneys sought to postpone the hearing, arguing that evidence tied to a pending misdemeanor case could improperly influence the punishment phase. Prosecutors opposed the request, arguing the motion was intended to delay sentencing and that the evidence was admissible under Texas law.