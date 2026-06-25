Texas blog roundup for the week of June 22

The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes everyone a tolerable summer as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff contemplates the plight of the unhappy Republican and what they might do about it.

SocraticGadfly talks about all the loopholes in Strangeabbott’s executive order for data center electricity supply.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project said HPD has unlimited $ to police rank & file Democrats advocating for basic rights, but Texas State Republican Convention offers bigoted, anti-democracy hate with no impediment.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Melissa M. López and Dylan Corbett call on Congress to protect DREAMers for the benefit of us all.

The Texas Signal looks at the joy and the fear around the World Cup in Texas.

Texas Monthly notes the surge of AI-generated political ads in our campaigns.

Houstonia talks to local DJs about the vinyl renaissance.

Law Dork analyzes the latest Trump Justice Department attack on ICE protesters in Minnesota.

Franklin Strong makes one more appeal to try to influence the SBOE’s statewide reading list.

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