Here comes Mobileye

New robotaxi company set to drop soon.

Mobileye has pitched itself as an autonomous vehicle technology supplier. Now it wants the operator label, too.

The Intel subsidiary and publicly traded company said Tuesday it plans to launch a robotaxi service in a U.S. city in 2027, marking an expansion beyond its supplier strategy. Mobileye didn’t name the U.S. city. However, the Israeli-based company said it will have an initial fleet of 100 autonomous vehicles, which will be phased in throughout 2027.

If successful, Mobileye said it plans to scale to about 17,000 robotaxis over the following five years.

“The robotaxi revolution has only just begun, and its potential for transforming how we travel around the world continues to increase,” Mobileye founder and CEO Amnon Shashua said in a statement, noting that the industry has become increasingly dependent on a small number of technology providers and business models.

Mobileye rose to prominence supplying automakers with millions of computer vision chips designed to support automotive safety features and advanced driver-assistance systems. The company later began developing chips and software that could handle autonomous driving and tested the tech in several cities. It now supplies its self-driving system to Volkswagen and its MOIA subsidiary.

But Mobileye apparently wants to own some of the robotaxi market, even if that puts it in direct competition with companies it supplies its self-driving system to.