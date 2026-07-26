Is there a built-in exception to Dobbs?

Fascinating.

[Recently], an Idaho doctor challenging vague exceptions in the state’s abortion ban testified at the start of a major trial that will test a surprising question: Four years after the fall of Roe v. Wade, is there actually some right to abortion that the federal Constitution still protects?

The plaintiff in the case, Stacy Seyb, practiced medicine at St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise for more than 20 years before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. He specializes in treating high-risk pregnancies, from cases of eclampsia, hypertension, or gestational diabetes to patients with multiple fetuses. But under Idaho law, any physician who acts to “cause the death of the unborn child” violates the law, even when providing emergency care to patients with desperately wanted pregnancies.

To an extent that few, if any, contemplated, the court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization has put the burden of Roe’s reversal on Seyb’s patients—patients seeking to bear children. While many women have circumvented abortion bans by utilizing telehealth options and abortion pills, those bans have inflicted harms on women seeking to bear children that cannot be so easily evaded. Physicians treating patients with wanted pregnancies and serious complications are chilled by the threat of criminal prosecution. That has led to a lower quality of care for miscarrying patients, pregnant women being denied treatment for cancer, and women in labor being turned away from emergency rooms or being airlifted out of state. Problems of this very kind led Dr. Seyb to ask whether the Constitution—even in the wake of Dobbs—provides protection to physicians and their patients when state criminal law jeopardized a pregnant woman’s life or health.

Lawyers for Seyb and other plaintiffs in the Idaho case emphasize that Dobbs does not appear to be a barrier to advancing these constitutional claims. The question that the Supreme Court answered in 2022 was whether “all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.” In focusing on elective abortion procedures, the court didn’t address all procedures for terminating a pregnancy.

[…]

In May 2024, Seyb filed a federal lawsuit arguing that the federal Constitution protects a right to abortion when a patient faces “serious medical risks or the pregnancy is medically futile.” Idaho tried to have the case thrown out. The state pointed to Dobbs, which held that any right not enumerated in the Constitution had to be deeply rooted in the nation’s history and tradition. Dobbs said the right to abortion failed this test, Idaho argued, demonstrating Seyb had no case.

In a decision last February, though, District Judge Lynn Winmill disagreed, speaking about doctors’ rights and women’s rights in the language of self-defense. The judge emphasized that Dobbs focused on a right to elective abortion, while Seyb’s case “tests how far Idaho may go when a woman’s pregnancy severely endangers her health.” The case was not about “the general right to abortion,” he explained, “but the right to self-preservation.”

Dobbs analyzed the question of abortion under a history-and-tradition standard. Judge Winmill observed that the nation’s history and traditions recognized “a right to self-protection and self-preservation” permitting otherwise unlawful acts “when necessary to prevent harm to oneself or another.” The judge then asked whether it “historically encompassed the right to medically indicated abortions” and found “weighty evidence of a historical right to an abortion when necessary to save the life of a pregnant woman,” and considerable evidence of state practice extending that tradition to the protection of her health as well.

Here, the judge suggested there was precedent for the right to self-defense covering “injuries to life or limb.” He noted that Idaho was not providing pregnant women the protections the right of self-defense provided in other contexts; consider a gun fight. He drew this blunt comparison: “Normally, a person has the right to kill another person who means to do grave harm. … In Idaho, however, pregnant women must endure all manner of injuries short of death to avoid compromising the potential life they carry.”