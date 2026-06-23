The data center tango

Did not expect this collab, but I’m here for it.

The Democrat running for Texas agriculture commissioner won a boost from an unexpected source last week: The Republican he’s trying to replace.

Sid Miller, the outgoing commissioner, appeared at a packed campaign event in Matagorda County for Clayton Tucker and told the crowd he agrees with the Democrat on many things — but especially Tucker’s calls for a statewide moratorium on data centers.

“It’s not a Republican issue, it’s not a Democrat issue,” Miller told the crowd. “This is one of those red, white, and blue issues about protecting our community.”

Texas is on track to be the world’s largest data center hub in just a couple of years. Most Republican state leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott, have wholeheartedly embraced the rush as a boon for the state’s economy.

But there’s a growing backlash from the rural Texans they have long counted as their strongest supporters, as the centers that suck up huge amounts of power and water crop up next to farms, schools and hospitals. At last week’s GOP convention in Houston, activists worked reforms aimed at slowing the data center boom into the party’s legislative priorities.

The agriculture commissioner race could prove a key test of just how much the issue will scramble typical partisan politics.

Tucker is building his entire campaign around the brewing panic, with stickers featuring his name alongside the slogan: “stop AI data centers.”

On a Thursday night, at least 100 people crammed into a small building on the Matagorda County Fair Grounds to hear from Tucker, a political newcomer and rancher from Lampasas, and Miller, a hard right Republican backed by President Donald Trump.

Some in the crowd asked how they could put the brakes on data center construction. One woman asked Miller directly if they should vote for Democrats if Republicans won’t take action.

“You know, basically what she’s asking is, ‘Should we vote on the issues that count towards us?’” Miller, who lost the GOP primary in March, said to the crowd. “And I would say, ‘Vote your conscience. Vote who you think represents you the best.’”