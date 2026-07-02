Texas blog roundup for the week of June 29

The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes you the July 4 celebration that you actually want as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff notes Greg Abbott’s pseudo-evolution on data centers, in which even Sid Miller is making him look bad.

SocraticGadfly talked about self-hating Blacks, Hispanics and Muslims attending the GOP state convention.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project posted on Abbott’s likely far-right pick for Texas Secretary of State. With Harris County having a Black Muslim progressive woman as Democratic nominee for County Judge & Texas Republicans being anti-democratic and bigoted, we must be prepared for anything.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Mustafa Tameez compares AI data centers to cell towers.

The Texas Signal celebrates Pride in Caldwell County.

The Current noted several San Antonio artists whose music may be getting used to train AI models.

Your Local Epidemiologist highlights the great success of the HPV vaccine.

In the Pink Texas is worried about the ducks.

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