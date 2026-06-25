NHL to expand, to Houston or Austin

Here we go.

Houston billionaire Dan Friedkin and the NHL are exploring bringing a second hockey team to Texas, the parties confirmed Tuesday.

Pursuit Sports, the company dedicated to The Friedkin Group’s professional sports properties, is beginning the process with the NHL to vet Houston and Austin for an expansion franchise. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman informed the league’s board of governors at their meeting Tuesday in New York, with a six-month timetable for the process of determining a potential 33rd team.

“Pursuit Sports, our family’s global sports ownership and operating platform, has reached an agreement with the NHL that provides us with the exclusive rights to bring an expansion NHL team to the State of Texas, with a primary focus on both Austin and Houston as potential markets,” the Friedkin family said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle.

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Friedkin, whose holdings including Gulf States Toyota and The Friedkin Group, has sports ownership experience in European soccer with AS Roma of Italy’s Serie A and Everton of the English Premier League.

While Houston, as the biggest market in the United States and Canada without a pro hockey team, has long been the subject of NHL speculation, either via expansion or franchise relocation, Tuesday’s developments are the most notable toward bringing a team to the Bayou City.

Houston, which had hockey teams in various eras since the 1940s, has been without a pro hockey team since the American Hockey League’s Aeros moved to Des Moines, Iowa, in 2013. A Tier II junior franchise, the Houston Bulls, will begin play in the amateur North American Hockey League this fall in Richmond.

Bettman told reporters Tuesday in New York that discussions over the past two years mostly revolved around Houston before Austin became another possibility.

“That’s part of the process is to determine what would be best, both for the league and for Dan Friedkin and family,” Bettman said.

Bettman said the total investment for a Houston or Austin franchise would be $3.5 billion, which would cover the expansion fee and a new arena. It would seem unlikely for a Houston team to be a tenant at Toyota Center, which is controlled by Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta. Fertitta has expressed interest in bringing an NHL team to the downtown arena since he bought the NBA franchise in October 2017, but has not graduated to the stage Friedkin has.

In a meeting with a group of sports editors in late April, Bettman said the league continually has conversations with prospective ownership groups. He said the NHL has four main criteria for expansion groups: Stable ownership, an arena, suitable market and that the franchise will make the league stronger. He said then the expansion fee would start at $2 billion.