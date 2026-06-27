Gracie the Giraffe has been found

I’m sure you’re as relieved as she is.
After two weeks evading authorities, Gracie the Giraffe has finally been found — and for real this time — according to Real County Sheriff Nathan T. Johnson.
“Gracie the wondering [sic] Giraffe has been found!” Johnson posted on Facebook Friday morning.
“We found her. She’s fat and happy,” Johnson separately told News 4 San Antonio. “We’re going to have to bring in a team and sedate her so we can move her. She had a catch-me-if-you-can-suckers attitude.”
Despite being AWOL for two weeks, Gracie surprisingly hadn’t ventured far from home.
At 6:45 a.m. Friday, the manager of Cedar Hollow Ranch — the wild game reserve and breeder Gracie escaped from — located the animal on a neighboring property about 4 miles away.
Ranch manager Vic Jones located Gracie with help from local company Concho Aviation, which deployed a helicopter to conduct aerial searches.
There’s a good picture taken from the helicopter of Gracie in the story, so click on for it. And see here for an AP story about Gracie and the ranch at which she and other “exotic captive animals” live. There’s a lot of those in Texas, for various reasons. I was only following this lightly, but what the heck, we love a mostly happy ending, and this was the best “missing wild animal” story since that tiger was wandering around West Houston a few years ago. TPR and the Chron have more.