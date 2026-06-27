Gracie the Giraffe has been found

I’m sure you’re as relieved as she is.

After two weeks evading authorities, Gracie the Giraffe has finally been found — and for real this time — according to Real County Sheriff Nathan T. Johnson.

“Gracie the wondering [sic] Giraffe has been found!” Johnson posted on Facebook Friday morning.

“We found her. She’s fat and happy,” Johnson separately told News 4 San Antonio. “We’re going to have to bring in a team and sedate her so we can move her. She had a catch-me-if-you-can-suckers attitude.”

Despite being AWOL for two weeks, Gracie surprisingly hadn’t ventured far from home.

At 6:45 a.m. Friday, the manager of Cedar Hollow Ranch — the wild game reserve and breeder Gracie escaped from — located the animal on a neighboring property about 4 miles away.

Ranch manager Vic Jones located Gracie with help from local company Concho Aviation, which deployed a helicopter to conduct aerial searches.