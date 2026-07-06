Buzbee lawsuits against Jay-Z dismissed

Just checking in.

A Houston judge has dismissed several lawsuits filed by prolific attorney Tony Buzbee over allegations that Jay-Z and his company, Roc Nation, recruited Buzbee’s former clients to sue his law firm.

The ruling by Judge Kristen Hawkins this week is the latest development in a legal battle that began in December 2024, when Buzbee amended a lawsuit that was part of a series of legal actions he brought against music mogul Sean Combs to also name Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter. Buzbee’s client alleged that Carter and Combs raped her when she was 13 at a party in 2000, allegations Carter and Combs denied. The woman later voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit.

Days later, Buzbee’s law firm sued Carter and Roc Nation’s lawyers, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan, accusing them of trying to recruit current and former clients of Buzbee to sue the attorney’s firm in retaliation for the legal action against the musician.

“Buzbee filed with fury; the court ruled with finality,” said Gregg Costa, who represented an attorney from Roc Nation.

Buzbee on Thursday told the Chronicle that he would appeal the decision or “refile in a different form.”