Benjamin Flores update

Some good news.

Benjamin Flores, the Democratic nominee for Texas land commissioner, said Friday that he is in remission, two weeks after his campaign revealed he had been diagnosed with leukemia.

Flores provided the update on his health while addressing Texas Democratic Convention attendees in Corpus Christi. He has said he intends to remain in the race while he receives treatment at MD Anderson in Houston.

In a statement announcing his diagnosis earlier this month, Flores said his mother “taught me to never bow down.”

“I did not bow down to challenges of winning my March primary, and I will not bow down to leukemia,” Flores said. “I will win back my health as well as my election to Land Commissioner in November.”

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While his cancer diagnosis will keep him off the campaign trail for the next few months, he said in a statement that he remains dedicated to the race.

“I am still an active candidate working regularly with my staff and getting closer to victory every day,” Flores said. “And with that victory, I will become the first Latino Land Commissioner in Texas history.”