Siena/NYT: Talarico 47, Paxton 47

Another pollster heard from.

The Democratic Party has a serious chance to win a Senate seat in Texas for the first time in a generation, as James Talarico, a Democratic state legislator, begins the summer locked in a tied race with Ken Paxton, the Republican state attorney general weighed down by past scandals, according to a New York Times/Siena poll.

Frustrations over President Trump’s handling of the economy and concerns about Mr. Paxton’s character have put the Senate seat in play in one of the nation’s Republican strongholds.

Mr. Paxton, 63, swept past indictment, impeachment and allegations of infidelity to thump an incumbent Republican senator who vastly outspent him in a primary this year. Now, as he faces Mr. Talarico, a 37-year-old who is training to be a minister, Mr. Paxton finds himself in a tight race that is marked by striking demographic divides.

Overall, Mr. Talarico and Mr. Paxton each garnered 47 percent of the vote in the poll.

There were several signs of weakness for Mr. Paxton in the poll.

A majority of likely Texas voters see Mr. Talarico as having good character and the right moral values, but not Mr. Paxton. Mr. Paxton, a MAGA firebrand who spearheaded the legal efforts to reject the 2020 presidential election results and celebrated the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022 by declaring the date an annual holiday for his office, was also more likely to be viewed as “too extreme” than Mr. Talarico.

Mr. Paxton has failed to attract some voters who otherwise said they would like to see a Republican-controlled Senate. On the question of which party they preferred to be in power in the Senate, 50 percent of likely voters in Texas favored Republicans, while 44 percent favored Democrats.

Mr. Talarico is winning 61 percent of Hispanic voters — less than two years after Mr. Trump carried that community in Texas in the 2024 election.

Still, the poll shows the extent of the challenge ahead of Mr. Talarico.

His enormous lead among independent voters — 27 percentage points — was only good enough to force the race into a virtual tie in heavily Republican Texas. While Mr. Talarico is ahead in Texas’s big urban centers, Mr. Paxton is crushing him two-to-one everywhere else.