Texas blog roundup for the week of July 6

The Texas Progressive Alliance hopes we are on a much better path for the next 250 years as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff analyzes the NYT poll of the Texas Senate race.

SocraticGadfly offers critical reviews of a pair of books broadly related to the semiquincentennial — an interesting new take on the formation of the Constitution and a “resistance” book.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project attended a new weekly pro-democracy protest in League City, Galveston County. It’s essential people see others willing to stand openly & confidently for democracy no matter the aggression of the right.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Alison Cook encourages you to plant a fig tree.

Bayou City Sludge introduces you to some of the fat cat Republican donors in our fair city.

The Current showcases the party platform differences on data centers.

The Lone Star Project argues every Texas Republican that supports Ken Paxton is as unfit for office as Paxton is.

The Waco Bridge shows how to swim safely in nature.

Amanda Marcotte suggests Texas Republicans may come to regret mandating Bible studies in the classroom.

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