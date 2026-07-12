Weekend link dump for July 12

“Turn off this Meta setting before someone generates AI images of you“. Or set your account to Private.

“Woman Thought Date Was a ‘Jerk’ for Not Calling, but He Was Actually in a Coma After Being Attacked by a Bear (Exclusive)”.

“As an atmospheric scientist myself, I can say firsthand—the forecasts I’m able to offer you are less accurate than they would otherwise be. I’m not able to predict severe weather with the confidence I normally would. That is extremely concerning.”

“Also, be the not-generated-by-AI content you want to see in the world.”

“The Four Fallacies at the Heart of SCOTUS’ Decision on Trans Athletes”.

“What it all boils down to: A yearslong boom in chip demand ran facelong into a forced monthslong production slowdown (the Iran war), which accentuated investor fears of an A.I. bubble burst and routed the most valuable tech stocks in the U.S. and Korea. The chipmakers themselves are regaining public confidence thanks to their ability to charge up the wazoo for their very valuable output. The companies that rely on those chips, however, are stuck waiting in line behind a couple of the biggest A.I. firms—which, thanks to waves of venture capital, have cash on hand to splurge on semiconductors now as well as promises of more chips in the future. The Big Tech types whose main value still stems from their consumer products, like Apple, have no choice but to wait behind the preferred clientele, and to price-gouge their own shrinking inventories in the meantime.”

“Before the [One Big Beautiful Bill Act] was signed, researchers had already modeled the consequences. A study in the Annals of Internal Medicine, published in June 2025, projected that coverage losses would result in more than 16,000 preventable deaths annually. A JAMA Health Forum study published two weeks after the signing reached similar conclusions. Both analyses projected that 7.6 million people would lose Medicaid coverage once the law’s work requirements and eligibility changes were fully implemented. Both were based on what would happen when individuals lost insurance. Neither could account for what would happen when states, facing new budget pressure from the law’s tax provisions, eliminated whole programs before the law’s major Medicaid provisions even took effect.”

“As prediction markets boom and a new wildfire season begins, fire survivors and ethicists say that the betting encourages and rewards callous thinking — and dangerous behavior, too.”

RIP, Bill Archer, former member of Congress who served CD07 from 1970 through 2000, succeeding George H. W. Bush in that seat.

“The Best Show On TV Is The Glitchy 3D Graphics On The MLB App“. You don’t need to know anything about baseball or care even a little bit about it to find the embedded clips hilarious.

“As much as these freaks talk about “civilization,” as much as they love to claim that somehow our policies will turn the US into a “third world nation,” they’re the ones out here encouraging teen pregnancy, discouraging college, embracing policies that lead to an extremely high maternal mortality rate, pushing back on gains made by women, LGBTQ+ people, and ethnic minorities, wanting to bring back firing squads and public executions, dismantling the social safety net, and loving their wannabe strongman dictator. All things far more common in developing nations than in wealthy, generally stable, nations.”

“Five years after Anthony Broadwater was belatedly cleared for the sexual assault of Alice Sebold, the questions of how he came to be wrongly convicted and how one or more serial rapists operated for years with little consequence have only deepened.” A great story, terrific reporting.

RIP, George E. Johnson, businessman and entrepreneur whose hair product company, a longtime sponsor of “Soul Train,” was the first Black-owned company listed on a major American stock exchange.

“It’s not clear that Trump has a plan to subvert the midterms, and even less clear that he and his crew have the skills to execute a plan should he get one. And beyond that, there’s actually a good deal that ordinary people—you and me—can do to make sure the midterms don’t go off the rails.”

“Any efforts to fuel fertility need to take this reality into account, and not by telling women to lower their standards.”

“Below, we take a look back at eight celebrities who’ve been banned from talk shows, from Bobcat Goldthwait to Barbra Streisand”.

GTFO already. Hopefully by the time you read this we’ll never have to hear that asshole’s name again.

“Justice Department leaders’ shutdown of a long-running criminal case against Abbott Laboratories over contaminated baby formula has fueled a broader pullback on corporate prosecutions protecting consumer health, said people familiar with the situation.” Refilling the swamp, one corrupt action at a time.

“Instead, I think it is useful to ask whether the Supreme Court, as its majority is currently constituted, is democratically corrupting. The answer, under Mark [Warren]’s definition, is an unqualified yes. And what is useful about Mark’s approach is that it shows how apparently quite different lines of Supreme Court jurisprudence are mutually reinforcing. Across various dimensions, they systematically corrupt the democratic process.”

All this heat is bad for the roads, too. Maybe that will convince some climate change deniers that maybe we ought to Do Something.

RIP, Louise Lasser, actor best known for the TV show Mary Hartman and a number of Woody Allen movies.

“The women who wouldn’t let climate data disappear”.

“The president didn’t rescue Balogun. He didn’t give the U.S. greater odds to win. He didn’t fix the tournament by correcting a mistake. He repossessed the World Cup. He made Balogun, whose class and character represented the entire squad, the face of a fix. He helped create the snooty American attitude that gave Belgium a motivational boost.”

“Cape Verde’s football team have been welcomed home by tens of thousands of elated supporters following a historic run at the World Cup.”

“A cybersecurity startup dangling millions of dollars to acquire zero-day security vulnerabilities in popular software is run by a pair of far-right conspiracy theorists and convicted felons whose most recent ventures included fake intelligence companies and a now-defunct AI-based lobbying platform they operated under assumed names.”

RIP, Bonnie Tyler, singer best known for “It’s A Heartache”, “Holding Out For A Hero”, and of course, “Total Eclipse Of The Heart”. If you’ve never seen the literal video version of that song, now is the time to make your acquaintance, in her honor.

“Campaign staffers keep trying to bet on races despite push to curb insider trading”.

RIP, Wally Funk, aviation pioneer who finally got to go to space in her 80s.

Three words: Neil the Seal. You’re welcome.

“No matter how many rich, jacked, gorgeous men gallivant around the World Cup, it is the goofballs and weirdos who win out in the end.”

RIP, Randolph Mantooth, actor best known for the TV show Emergency!.

RIP, martha Ann Lillard, last US polio survivor using an iron lung. The machine was from the 1940s and had started to fail, and no one knew how to fix it.

“A content creator who runs a satirical cat account trolling Vice President JD Vance on Instagram is suing after being banned from one of his events by the Secret Service.” If you’re not following “Cats on a Couch”, on Instagram or Threads, you’re missing out.

RIP, Sen. Lindsay Graham, Republican from South Carolina. Let this and this be how he is remembered.

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