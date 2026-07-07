Interim County Judge Wong sues to stay in office

One way or another, this needs to be decided by a judge.

Fort Bend’s battle over who is legally running county government is now headed to court.

Fort Bend interim County Judge Daniel Wong filed suit Monday against County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson, asking a district court to declare that he remains the county’s lawful judge despite Smith-Lawson’s conclusion that his appointment ended last month.

The lawsuit asks the court to declare that Wong’s appointment remains valid, that the Texas Constitution requires him to continue serving until a successor is qualified and that Smith-Lawson exceeded her legal authority by directing county employees to treat his appointment as terminated.

It also seeks temporary and permanent injunctions preventing further actions that interfere with his appointment.

Smith-Lawson said Monday she stands by her legal opinion that Wong’s appointment ended when the civil removal lawsuit was dismissed and called the lawsuit “a professional bullying tactic disguised in a lawsuit.” She said her office has a duty to advise county officials when it believes legal exposure exists and said a formal response to the lawsuit is forthcoming.

[…]

The lawsuit alleges Smith-Lawson refused to provide legal advice to Commissioners Court during a closed executive session because she disputed Wong’s authority to preside.

Wong asks the court to declare that his appointment remains in effect, that the Texas Constitution requires him to continue serving until a successor is qualified and that Smith-Lawson acted outside her legal authority by directing county employees to terminate his access to county resources. He also asks the court to order Smith-Lawson to rescind those directives.

Chris Hilton, one of Wong’s attorneys, said the lawsuit seeks to confirm that Wong’s appointment remains valid.

“Bridgette Smith-Lawson is wasting valuable Fort Bend County resources in pursuit of her own partisan, political agenda,” Hilton said in a statement. “Rather than serve her constituents, she is abusing her office by pushing ridiculous opinions that have no basis in law and bullying County employees into helping her block Judge Wong from doing his job.”

In her response Monday, Smith-Lawson said she was carrying out the responsibilities of her office by advising county officials of what she believes is the legal status of Wong’s appointment.

“I am exercising the duties of this office which is to inform the members of the court and employees of information that would create legal exposure which includes someone occupying an office without clear legal authority to do so,” she said.

Smith-Lawson also said the dispute reflects what she described as a broader conflict between her office and the Republican majority on Commissioners Court following the court’s partisan shift last year. She said the county has spent taxpayer dollars on outside legal counsel instead of relying on the county attorney’s office.

“I am not surprised at this lawsuit, but I am disappointed,” Smith-Lawson said. “Only the people of Fort Bend County and their tax dollars will suffer.”