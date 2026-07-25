SMU “studies” the effect of robotaxis on Dallas/Fort Worth traffic

I quibble with the word “study”, but this is still interesting.

Driverless vehicles may reduce congestion in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to a new SMU study, although doubts and a variety of concerns regarding safety remain. Human-monitored, AI-driven vehicles debuted in December with the rollout of an Uber-backed Avride driverless fleet in Dallas. Waymo followed suit in February, launching fully driverless services in an area roughly spanning from University Park to the Bishop Arts District. Since then, critics have pointed to worrying reports of collisions and robotaxis driving through flooded roadways, with Waymo temporarily suspending operations in May after one such instance in San Antonio. However, advocates for the technology have continued to promote its potential to enhance accessibility and transportation experiences. One area in which driverless cars show promise, according to a new SMU-led study, is relieving congestion. Another study from 2024 found that Dallas is the 17th most congested city in the U.S, with drivers losing an average of 36 hours each year sitting in traffic. The study was led by researchers from SMU and Texas A&M’s Texas Transportation Institute’s Travel Forecasting Program, with partial funding and traffic modeling provided by the North Texas Council of Governments. Researchers predicted traffic patterns for 2045, considering fully automated, hybrid and partial scenarios. “Traffic congestion is often driven not only by high demand but also by speed variability and stop-and-go behavior, which reduce flow efficiency,” Kheled Abdelghany, a fellow at SMU’s Stephanie and Hunter Hunt Institute for Engineering and Humanity, said in a release. “Autonomous vehicles may help mitigate these effects through smoother and more coordinated driving.” For the study, researchers conducted 25 experiments with 100%, 50% and 25% of total 2045 traffic being driverless, all benchmarked against a 0% driverless scenario. In the fully automated scenario, researchers found that traffic delays could fall by up to 33% in DFW. The model also suggested that hours spent in traffic could be cut by at least 19%. However, that model assumes an even more car-centric future for North Texas due to increased transit convenience, with the results hinging on an increasing number of people leaving the core parts of Dallas-Fort Worth for far-flung peripheral communities. The study also found that while communication between driverless vehicles and traffic lights could slightly reduce delays, the impact was not substantial compared with the predicted improvements on highways and major arterials. However, there have been doubts about whether driverless vehicles can sustainably free up roadways. An MIT study found that almost half of autonomous vehicle hours are spent without a human in the vehicle, and that public resistance to AVs has lingered with their rollout. Critics argue that increased convenience will create self-propagating and growing demand for vehicle transit, further clogging roadways. There are also concerns that convenience could lead to further suburban sprawl and “cannibalize” public transportation, with a UC Davis study finding that the growth of AVs and ride-hailing led to an overall decrease in public transit use. In an area where outer-ring suburbs have grown voraciously at the expense of Dallas County, and the threat of a suburban-led exodus recently seemed poised to endanger the future of DART, these concerns may be especially salient.

As noted before, we’ve been talking about the potential effects of driverless vehicles on road traffic for over a decade. We’ve also discussed their possible effect on mass transit, for which I strongly believe that a fleet of Waymos would be a terrible replacement.

I consider this to be a simulation and not a study, but I’m not going to get bogged down in the semantics. We can make assumptions about different scenarios and see what they might lead to, but I don’t think we have nearly enough data to have any idea what the future will be. And there is an ongoing debate about how much traffic will be – and is being – generated by empty robotaxis, as they wait for their next rider.

Driverless taxis spend just as much time driving around without a passenger as regular taxis, according to a new study — a finding that reveals a major shortcoming for a technology that boosters say will revolutionize transportation forever. The study in the journal Transport Findings reveals that robotaxis spend roughly 45 percent of their total mileage without passengers — which is so close to regular taxis that one transportation industry expert feels he’s been lied to. “I’ve been assured by these industry insiders that deadheading would fall to very low levels with robotaxis, but it’s pretty clear that’s not happening,” said David Zipper, a contributing writer at Bloomberg. The concern is obvious: Commercial robotaxis are on the rise across the United States. According to the study — “Millions of Trips, “Waymo” Empty Miles: California’s First Thousand Days of Commercial Robotaxi Service” — robotaxi prevalence has grown by an average of 15 percent monthly since they were first introduced in August 2023. That 15 percent is consistent across all measures: trips completed, miles traveled and passengers carried.

Now that’s more of a study. The data isn’t set in stone, things can and will change over time. My personal observation is that I see a lot of Waymos and now Nuros around, the latter with safety drivers, but I can’t tell how many of them have passengers – the windows are tinted on the Waymos so I can’t see the back seat. I see some of them before dawn, when I’m doing my morning walks, so I figure at least some of them are empty. Unless their companies buy or build parking lots fo them, or we all follow the Tesla model of individuals owning the robotaxis that get activated when not in use by the owner, they’ve all gotta go somewhere when not in use. I don’t know what that will look like, but surely some of it will involve empty cars aimlessly driving around.

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