Texas blog roundup for the week of July 13

This Texas Progressive Alliance roundup is brought to you without any interference from Gianni Infantino.

Off the Kuff has written multiple times about Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, the Houston resident killed by ICE.

SocraticGadfly, like many others, spent 20 minutes visiting with Mitch McConnell, and was fortunate enough to see Dr. Jeebus H. Trump apply his ministrations.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project reported on what each member of Houston City Council initially said the day after the ICE killing of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. Many are calling for an independent investigation now. That’s not quite what most of them said at first however.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Chris Tackett calls out Republican blame evasion.

Levi Asher defines the three jobs of a campaign manager.

The Barbed Wire introduces us to the Weird Moms of Fort Worth.

The Texas Signal introduces us to YouTuber and Christian right antagonist Taylor Leigh.

The Texas Observer updates us on the border wall in Big Bend.

Bayou City Sludge has some feedback for the Houston Chronicle’s op-ed page.

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