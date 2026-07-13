The Hinojosa rebate

I like this.

State Rep. Gina Hinojosa, the Democratic nominee for governor, is promising to send each Texas household a $1,500 check drawn from the state’s rainy day fund if she defeats Gov. Greg Abbott this November. “The government is broken,” Hinojosa said Tuesday in front of Pyburn’s Farm Fresh Foods in Houston’s South Union neighborhood while announcing the proposal. “It is more, right now, a burden than a help for people. That changes when I’m governor.” The $1,500 one-time rebate program — which Hinojosa dubbed a “corruption tax refund” — would cost the state $17 billion, her campaign estimated. It would be drawn from Texas’ rainy day fund — which is formally known as the Economic Stabilization Fund and serves essentially as a state savings account — which stood at a record $24.8 billion as of November 2025. Hinojosa’s rebate proposal — which would require legislative approval — would draw down roughly two-thirds of the current account and leave around $10 billion in reserves. Her campaign pointed to estimates by the comptroller’s office that the fund will grow by roughly $2.5 billion to $3 billion a year, and historical trends that kept the account at around $10 billion for several years before swelling after 2022. “It’s never been hoarded the way it currently is,” she said, adding, “We cannot find an economist who says it makes sense for us to be sitting on this money. It is irresponsible. This money should be in our economy in Texas.” […] The Legislature created the rainy day fund in 1988 to help Texas weather fluctuating economic conditions. Largely funded by oil and gas tax revenues, the account has ballooned in recent years, with the Texas comptroller’s office projecting that it would exceed the cap on its balance and reach a record $28.5 billion by the end of fiscal year 2027. The Texas Constitution limits the fund’s maximum balance using a formula based on how much general revenue was deposited into the account during the previous biennium. The fund is also subject to a statutory minimum balance of $12.4 billion for the 2026-27 biennium, according to the comptroller’s office. State lawmakers have approved a total of $17.4 billion in spending out of the rainy day fund since its creation, according to the comptroller’s office. That spending has gone toward water infrastructure projects, natural disaster relief, public education and more. As the fund has grown, lawmakers have intensely debated how much of it to spend and how. Rather than one-time investments in such programs, Hinojosa argued that her rebate proposal would be one of few policy ideas that a supermajority of lawmakers could get behind. “We are paying into a system that is working against us, and I can’t think of anything else where we would all come together and have the votes to spend that kind of money to benefit real Texans,” she said. “I can’t imagine any politician voting against $1,500 to their constituents.”

There’s a lot here so I’m going to bullet-point this.

– Abbott’s big idea every two years is a property tax cut, which gives a lot of money to a much smaller group of people, as well as being a huge windfall for business interests. He’s now talking about eliminating property taxes all together, which would be a budgetary disaster and would have drastic effects on all kinds of programs. Any discussion of the merits of Gina Hinojosa’s proposal, which would spend money in a way that would not affect the biennial budget, needs to address that.

– The great irony of the Rainy Day Fund, more accurately known as the economic stabilization fund, is that it’s almost never been used for the purpose of mitigating tough economic times for the state. In 2011, the Republican-dominated Legislature cut over $5 billion from public education instead of using some money from this fund to offset the loss of other revenue sources. As this story notes, it’s been used in recent years for various expenditures, but never something to like this.

– In past years as the Rainy Day Fund balance has grown, numerous Republican legislators have made the not-unreasonable point that this fund wasn’t intended to accumulate wealth but to be used, for the benefit of the people. I’m sure there’s a reporter out there, or just someone like Harvey Kronberg, who can dig up a few quotes along those lines. That doesn’t mean you have to like this particular proposal, or even just that a Democrat is proposing it. My point is that this is not close to being out of the norm for our discourse.

– And as Rep. Hinojosa notes, there will still be plenty of money left in the RDF, and normal growth expectations will erase this spending in a couple of years. The downside risk, that we’d have a sudden need to tap into the fund for its emergency purposes, is quite low.

– It’s good politics. People are feeling the pinch from inflation and the Trump tariffs. This is as broad a benefit as there is. It won’t have any of the negative effects on the budget that a reckless property tax cut would have, and won’t just benefit the few. Go ahead and vote against it if you want, on whatever “fiscal responsibility” tap dance you can conjure.

The main question is how well Hinojosa can get this message out. I think it will resonate if she is successful at that, but that’s easier said than done. The Chron has more.

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