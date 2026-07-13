Half Price Books to return to Montrose

And there was much rejoicing.

Five years after Half Price Books left Montrose, the booksellers purchased the former Soundwaves building and plans to return in 2027.

Soundwaves announced it was closing its last remaining location that sat off 3509 Montrose Boulevard in April. More than a month later, the general warranty deed to the Montrose building was transferred to a Bookmoor LLC by Soundwaves Reality L.P., according to court records.

This location will mark the return of Half Price Books to the area after closing its Montrose location in 2021.

The company tried to return to the neighborhood “for years,” Half Price Books president Kathy Doyle Thomas said in a statement to the Chronicle.

“We were thrilled when we had the opportunity to purchase this building,” Thomas said. “Our previous store in the Montrose neighborhood closed in early 2021 when the landlord decided to redevelop the area. We’ve heard from countless customers in the last five years how much they miss the Montrose store, so we’re looking forward to being back in the loop.”