Lorenzo Salgado Araujo roundup

For 35 years, a Mexican father built homes in Houston. Then a morning drive ended in tragedy.

For the last 35 years, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo’s day began the same way: He woke up at 5 a.m., kissed his wife goodbye, loaded his work van and drove off to pick up his construction crew for work in Houston, his family said. But on Tuesday, Salgado Araujo’s day would not end as it always did. He would not come home to eat a hearty dinner prepared by his wife, then spend the rest of the evening on the porch listening to music in the house he had built for his family. Around 7 a.m., as the 52-year-old father of three picked up the last of his crew in Houston’s East End area before heading north to finish construction on several houses, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in an unmarked car fatally shot the Mexican man inside his van, Salgado Araujo’s oldest son recounted Wednesday. ICE said Salgado Araujo attempted to evade arrest as agents tried to conduct a traffic stop as part of a “targeted operation.” He rammed into a law enforcement vehicle and refused to follow several verbal commands before an ICE agent fired his weapon in self-defense, the agency told CNN in a statement Tuesday. Salgado Araujo had been living in the US without legal authorization, ICE said, without specifying whether the agents had been looking for him. He did not appear to have a criminal record, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Disputing the government’s account, Salgado Araujo’s family says they believe the man who’d been seeking a work permit would have stopped and complied with federal agents if he had known the car following him belonged to ICE or other law enforcement. CNN has asked the Department of Homeland Security, which houses ICE, whether immigration enforcement agents identified themselves to Salgado Araujo. […] Ronaldo Salgado wants the world to remember his father not for how he died but for his life as a family man who believed in the American dream. “He did not deserve to be reduced to a headline of ‘Mexican man shot and killed by ICE,’” he said. “He deserved to live a quiet life as Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a husband, a father, and a job creator for dozens of men who also wanted the American dream.” Salgado Araujo and his wife met when they were teenagers in Mexico, according to their son. He raised his three sons “on the idea of education taking us so far in life,” Ronaldo Salgado said. The eldest son became a teacher, while his brothers went into engineering. Salgado Araujo ran his own construction business and “was known for his work ethic, his fairness, and his willingness to help anyone who needed it,” a GoFundMe page says. When people knocked on his door asking Salgado Araujo for opportunities, he would hire them to work with him, his son recounted. Ronaldo Salgado said his father “only wanted to get back to work and back to us.” “I am deeply heartbroken to see that the man who taught me the value of hard work, family values and education will no longer spend an evening on that porch,” he said.

I’ve been fortunate to know lots of people like Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in my life. The thought that something like this could happen to any of them makes me sick.

Harris County DA investigators return to east Houston scene of ICE agent shooting that killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo

Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare is urging anyone who witnessed Tuesday’s fatal ICE shooting in east Houston to come forward as his office conducts a parallel review into the death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. In a statement posted Wednesday on X, Teare said Salgado Araujo, who was shot and killed during an attempted arrest in Houston’s Magnolia Park neighborhood, “was a husband, a father, and a longtime member of our community.” “When anyone in Harris County loses their life during an interaction with law enforcement, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office conducts an investigation parallel to the agency leading the investigation,” Teare wrote. “Unfortunately at this time, federal authorities continue exclusively handling all aspects in this case.” On Wednesday, five investigators from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office were seen at the scene of the shooting, taking photographs and documenting evidence. When asked about their presence, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said investigators are pursuing all available avenues despite federal authorities maintaining control over key evidence. “Although access to key evidence remains under Federal control, we are pursuing investigative avenues available to us and will conduct a review of any information we collect within our reach,” the spokesperson said. […] On Wednesday, 13 lawmakers sent a letter to the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety requesting a parallel investigation be opened into Araujo’s death. “The Texas Rangers possess statewide jurisdiction to investigate officer-involved shootings, including those involving federal officers, and to determine whether any state law was violated. As members of the Legislature representing Harris County, we respectfully request that the Department of Public Safety open a parallel investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. This authority is inherent in Texas’s status as a dual sovereign and under its police powers,” the letter states. The letter was signed by State Senators Carol Alvarado, Borris Miles, and Molly Cook, as well as State Representatives Christina Morales, Senfronia Thompson, Ana Hernandez, Gene Wu, Jon Rosenthal, Penny Morales Shaw, Jolanda Jones, Charlene Ward Johnson, Mary Ann Perez, and Armando Walle.

You can see a copy of the letter in the story. That was then followed by this.

Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said Thursday his office is committed to investigating the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo by a federal immigration agent but cautioned that local prosecutors face challenges accessing evidence. His comment came amid mounting calls for independent investigations of the Tuesday shooting in Houston, particularly from 52-year-old Salgado Araujo’s family and community advocates who said they didn’t trust the federal government to fairly scrutinize the conduct of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in the case. The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General is leading the investigation, and Teare said it remains to be seen whether the agency would share anything with his office. “My office is running an investigation,” he said in a radio interview with Houston Public Media. “But we do not have the same level of access that we do in almost any other officer-involved shooting.” […] Teare also said he has been in contact with the Hennepin County attorney’s office, which launched inquiries into the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents earlier this year. The Minnesota officials sued the federal government to gain access to evidence. “No one is more familiar with these kinds of situations than them,” he said.

See here for more. I’m very glad to see DA Sean Teare do what he and his office can to try to investigate this. It won’t be easy, but they have to try.

Can Houston officials investigate Lorenzo Salgado Araujo’s death? Yes, but it would be complicated.

The calls for action and murky responses from local officials raised the question: Do local governments have the authority to investigate a federal official on their own? And if they do, what happens? Legal experts, former police chiefs and former prosecutors all agree that Houston police and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office unquestionably have the authority to conduct their own investigation into Salgado’s death. In past fatal shootings caused by federal officials, like one involving an FBI agent in 2018, Houston police conducted a parallel investigation and Harris County prosecutors made their own charging decisions. These experts also said that it is exceedingly difficult to gather any productive information if federal authorities do not cooperate. That’s because local officials have no ability to compel federal officials to appear in court, and they have no right to force them to hand over evidence collected at the scene. “The state court doesn’t have the power to drag those people in the court — make them do anything — because they’re acting in their capacity as the federal government,” said Jules Johnson, a former Harris County civil rights prosecutor who worked on the case involving the FBI official. “You can issue a subpoena, and they never even have to respond to it — they just ball it up and throw it away.” Officials in Minnesota, where high-profile ICE killings earlier this year led to nationwide protests, are encountering that obstacle right now. The state of Minnesota and Hennepin County are conducting their own investigations into the shootings of Good, Alex Pretti and Julio Sosa-Celis, but federal authorities for months have refused to turn over evidence. The state and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty have filed a lawsuit to force them to comply, and that suit is still being heard in court. Still, the uphill battles have not dissuaded Houston police investigations in the past. Former Chief Charles McLelland, who led the department from 2010 to 2016 and spent his entire career with the Houston Police Department, said it was standard protocol during his time for local officials to conduct their own investigations. “This shooting and death occurred in Houston proper, in Harris County,” said McLelland. “Whenever the medical examiner classifies this shooting, it’s going on HPD’s books. It has to be accounted for in the crime stats. How are you not going to have anything to do with the investigation?” […] Ken Magidson, a former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas and Harris County district attorney, said ICE is playing a very different role now than it has in the past. During his four-decade-long prosecutorial career, Magidson said ICE focused on immigrants who had lengthy criminal records and posed a threat to the community. As the agency increasingly focuses on longtime residents without a criminal past, federal agents are collaborating with local law enforcement less and encountering more people who are not expecting to be targeted. He estimated that in 90% of the use-of-force cases during his career, federal and local authorities collaborated on the investigation. When they don’t, he said, the feds have the upper hand. “The question is, can you prove it in court beyond a reasonable doubt? And that’s where the rubber meets the road,” Magidson said.

No question, ICE and the rest of the federal government will obstruct and delay every step of the way. With a bit of luck, some help should be coming after November, and again in 2029. The point is to not give up in the meantime.

Democrats are calling for an investigation into Houston ICE shooting. Republicans have been mostly silent.

As of Wednesday afternoon, few Republicans had weighed in on the Tuesday morning shooting death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo during an encounter with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Houston’s East End. By contrast, Democrats have almost singularly criticized the shooting and called for an independent investigation of it. “If this is a routine traffic stop, then everybody in Houston has to kind of fear for driving on our roads, and we’re going to be stopped by ICE, and this is going to be the end result,” U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, whose district includes the predominantly Latino area where the shooting took place, said on Hello Houston on Wednesday. Garcia also noted that her office has had difficulty speaking with representatives from ICE, even at one point being told that “they didn’t have enough staff to deal with all our inquiries,” she said. Houston Public Media also reached out to ICE’s media contact for more information on other arrests on Tuesday and was directed to ICE’s Office of Partnership and Engagement, which asked for “2-3 days for follow-up.” […] Among the other Democrats to call for an investigation are Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia; Houston City Council member Joaquin Martinez; Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo; Houston Mayor John Whitmire; state Sen. Carol Alvarado; and state Rep. Ana Hernandez, all of whom are Democrats representing the area where the shooting took place. Other officials calling for an investigation include Democratic gubernatorial nominee Gina Hinojosa, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico and Texas House Democratic Caucus leader Gene Wu, among others. In the race for Harris County judge, Republican nominee Orlando Sanchez, one of few Republicans to go on the record on the matter, told Houston Public Media in a statement, “It is far too early in the investigation for me to have a comment on this incident. Let’s wait and allow those tasked with investigating to do their jobs.” Letitia Plummer, the Democratic nominee, by contrast called for an independent investigation into the shooting and called for limits on interactions between local police and ICE. Whitmire said the Houston Police Department was not involved in Tuesday’s shooting, his office stated that the city “lacks access to the evidence, witnesses, or investigative authorities necessary to conduct a complete review of federal actions.” Interim Harris County Attorney Abbie Kamin, whose office handles civil cases involving the county government, stated “there needs to be serious questions as to why the city is taking the position that it’s taking” in not conducting its own investigation. “In any investigation involving a death of a person within city limits, HPD can be involved in that investigation,” Kamin said on Hello Houston on Wednesday. “There are different avenues — again, I’m not saying leading investigations, or anything like that — but when something happens in our city, in our county, it is also our responsibility to ensure that evidence is preserved and that justice reigns at the end of the day.”

That’s the goal, however long it takes. The four Dems who represent Houston in Congress are also demanding answers from the feds. The more the merrier there. It’s hardly a surprise that Republicans don’t want to talk about this. But don’t worry, at some point they’ll figure out what their party line is.

ICE lies. And now they’ve killed a Houstonian.

Lorenzo may not have been an American on paper, but he was damned well a Houstonian. He lived in Houston for 35 of his 52 years, his family said. When he moved here from Mexico, the Oilers still played in the Astrodome. Beltway 8 hadn’t been completed. The population of the Houston metro was a little over half what it is today. As a construction worker, Lorenzo helped build that booming metropolis — and rebuild a proud city that has endured more hurricanes and 500-year storms than we can keep track of. “This is about a Houston family led by a father who has been here for 35 years with absolutely no criminal history,” said U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, who sat with Ronaldo at the hospital. According to the Salgado family, Lorenzo was trying to fix his immigration status, a narrow and expensive process that usually takes decades. He had recently begun applying for proper authorization, Ronaldo said: “We dotted every i, crossed every t, filled every document, attended every appointment. He was close to obtaining his legal status.” But Lorenzo would never get that chance. ICE says that their officers only shot in self-defense. That the victim was attempting to run them down. We’ve heard that before: the flat-out lies told by federal agents and amplified by government leaders. We heard it in Minneapolis after the killings of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old Veterans Administration nurse, and Renée Good, a poet and mother. We heard it in Texas after the killing of Ruben Ray Martinez on South Padre Island. All three were U.S. citizens. Now ICE has killed one of our own. Blood stains Canal Street. Every fellow Houstonian should demand a thorough investigation, and also the release of video footage, including from dash and body cameras. Citizens should also share whatever information they have, video, eyewitness accounts. The city should review and share its own municipal camera footage, including from license plate readers. Businesses should share any security video they have.

Video has been key in proving previous ICE lies. I hope there’s video evidence in this case as well.

‘I recognized him immediately’: Son recounts frantic search for father killed in Houston ICE shooting.

The son of a Mexican immigrant killed Tuesday by federal immigration agents in East Houston learned his father had been shot when he found a video on social media of his dad crying out in pain on the sidewalk. “I saw video posted on Facebook that he had been shot,” Ronaldo Salgado said, holding back tears at a news conference Wednesday morning. “I recognized him immediately. Not from his appearance but from his voice crying for help as he laid on the street bleeding out.” […] Salgado praised his father’s work ethic, saying his goal was to provide for his wife and their three sons. He did that quietly and without fanfare for 35 years. He was a man of routine who was in the process of obtaining a work permit. Tuesday morning began like most days, Salgado said — his dad rose early, stocked up on breakfast and coffee, then headed out in his work van to pick up his crew and head to a job site. “Around 7 a.m., I was notified by my mom that something bad had happened to my dad,” he said. “At 7:05, five minutes after, I left the house, drove all the way up to his work site an hour away to find any evidence of his van.” He couldn’t find his dad at the work site. At around 8 a.m., he saw a Facebook post describing ICE activity on Canal Street near his home. He wasn’t sure if his dad was involved, but he headed that way and found the street blocked off by police. “I saw my dad’s van, but no sign of him. I frantically called family, friends, loved ones to see if they can find any information,” he said. At 10 a.m., he watched a video on Facebook and heard his father crying for help. “I went to Ben Taub Hospital and demanded answers, but no one could give them to me. I learned of my father’s passing from a news report on social media, not the hospital, not law enforcement,” he said. “Through a collective effort from local organizations and elected officials, we got answers,” he added. “My father’s death was confirmed. I had to call my mom right away to give her the terrible news of my dad’s passing before she had to find out the same way.” Araujo had no criminal record, his son said, and woke up at 5 a.m. every weekday to work construction. “My father was a simple man, a family man,” he said. “He dedicated his life in the United States to giving his family the American dream. He raised my brothers and I on the idea of education taking us so far in life.”

My heart goes out to Lorenzo Salgado Araujo’s family and friends. May they find peace, comfort, and justice.

Related Posts: