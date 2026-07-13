Mexico to pursue legal action over ICE deaths

We’ll see what this means.

Mexico plans to pursue criminal and civil action in the United States over the deaths of Mexican nationals in ICE custody and enforcement operations, President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday.

The announcement comes after an ICE agent fatally shot 52-year-old Mexican immigrant Lorenzo Salgado Araujo during an enforcement operation in Houston’s Magnolia Park neighborhood on July 7. Salgado had lived in the United States for decades and had a work permit application pending.

Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco said Mexico has recorded 17 deaths of Mexican nationals linked to ICE since the start of the current U.S. immigration crackdown: 14 in detention centers and three during enforcement operations, including Salgado Araujo.

Sheinbaum said her government would no longer rely solely on diplomatic protest notes.

“We are going to do everything in our power,” she said, adding that Mexico could not fail to act in response to the deaths of Mexicans during ICE enforcement operations or in detention centers run by private companies contracted by ICE. She said Mexico would continue providing consular support to families and detainees, especially Mexicans “whose only crime is working honestly in the United States.”

Velasco said the Foreign Ministry will ask Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office to refer the cases to U.S. state prosecutors and the U.S. Department of Justice, seeking criminal investigations. He said the referrals would be filed “against whoever is responsible.”

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Mexico’s legal strategy also includes civil action against private companies that operate ICE detention centers. Velasco said Mexico will send cease-and-desist letters to the companies demanding changes to practices and detention conditions that Mexico says have violated human rights and contributed to the deaths of Mexican detainees.

“Formally, we are asking these companies to stop carrying out these actions,” Velasco said, explaining that the letters will also demand changes to the conditions that have led to Mexican deaths.