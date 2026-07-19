TxDOT’s proposal for Austin-San Antonio passenger rail

I’m actually kind of impressed. It still seems like a longshot, for reasons explained in the article, but it also feels like the most plausible and realistic scenario I’ve seen.

If improvements are made to existing rail tracks between San Antonio and Austin, passenger trains could make up to eight round trips between the cities each day, transporting thousands of commuters, according to a new study from the Texas Department of Transportation.

That would be a significant increase from the current once-daily, inconveniently scheduled and frequently late Amtrak service. Yet there is a big barrier to making it happen: The owner of the tracks, Union Pacific, doesn’t appear to be interested.

The Omaha-based freight giant opted not to participate in TxDOT’s study. In 2024, an executive informed Travis County Judge Andy Brown in a letter that the company wasn’t looking to host more passenger service and was focusing instead on meeting Texas’s growing need for freight capacity. The tracks, running along Interstate 35 most of the way, serve as a crucial link in the U.S. supply chain.

TxDOT’s study lays out a long list of proposed infrastructure improvements which it says would allow for new passenger trains to be run without hampering freight traffic. But with Union Pacific controlling the right-of-way — in other words, the land the rail runs on — the railroad’s approval is essential to making any sort of increased passenger service happen.

A spokesperson for Union Pacific didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Another stumbling block is the expected cost of making the improvements outlined in the study. Depending on the route the passenger trains would take and how frequently they would run, the price tag could be between $810 million and $1.9 billion, according to the study.

Meanwhile, Travis County has commissioned a separate study to look at whether a new passenger rail line could be built running beside Interstate 10 and Texas 130, the toll road about 12 miles east of I-35, that could then take commuters between downtown San Antonio and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

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The study notes that the route takes an average of two hours and 26 minutes going north and three hours and 26 minutes going south — traveling at an average speed of 33.7 miles per hour and 23.9 miles per hour, respectively. It arrives on time only 56% of the time, according to the study.

“The single daily round trip between Austin and San Antonio does not support commuters, day trips or same-day returns,” the study concludes.

The study predicts that a two-hour passenger rail service between San Antonio and Austin could attract 2,337 daily riders.

The study considers options for running passenger trains two times, four times and eight times a day between San Antonio and Austin, stopping in San Marcos and New Braunfels along the way. The new service would be in addition to Amtrak’s Texas Eagle.

While a train station already exists for San Marcos, one would have to be built in New Braunfels, at a site that has yet to be determined.

The study proposes five routes for the new service, including the existing Amtrak route. For the northern half of the distance between Austin and San Antonio, the five routes are identical, but starting in New Braunfels, three of them split onto a different Union Pacific track taking them through San Antonio’s North Side, near San Antonio International Airport.

One of the five routes would end not at San Antonio’s existing Amtrak station, which is near the Alamodome, but rather near VIA Metropolitan Transit’s Centro Plaza hub on the near West Side, where at least 10 bus routes stop. It would require a new station to be built.

The study notes that the existing route used by Amtrak would pose a difficulty for increased service because the Amtrak trains have to do a “reverse-move” — in other words, back up — to get to San Antonio’s station. While this is viable for Amtrak’s once-daily service, performing this maneuver with additional passenger trains would likely affect Union Pacific’s freight operation.

One of the proposed routes would avoid this problem by taking passenger trains onto a different track for the last 3 miles to San Antonio’s station. But it would require the construction of new track.