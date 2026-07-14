We have some video of ICE and Loranzo Salgado Araujo

The NYT pieced together what we currently have.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, immigration officers were trailing a white work van in the Magnolia Park neighborhood of Houston. Minutes later, the driver had been fatally shot in his abdomen. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement on X and again to The New York Times on Saturday that a federal officer had opened fire at the man, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, 52, in “self-defense” after Mr. Salgado Araujo “weaponized” his white van. The agency accused him of ramming one of their vehicles and trying to run over an ICE officer. Neither Mr. Salgado Araujo, a Mexican immigrant who had lived in the United States without authorization for 35 years, nor the three passengers in his van were the initial targets of the operation, a Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman told The Times. Footage from bystanders and local businesses obtained by The Times, although incomplete, provides a window into the events that unfolded on Canal Street.

There are multiple clips embedded in the story, along with graphics showing where the vehicles were on Houston’s streets. Go click over and look for yourself. Just seeing how close the two ICE vehicles were to Salgado’s van made me anxious – remember, these are unmarked cars, so from his perspective he might just have been getting harassed by everyday assholes. Which, when there’s no clear escape, is very stressful. I hope more video surfaces to give us a better overall picture.

In the meantime…

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was involved in a fatal shooting in Biddeford, Maine Monday, less than a week after an ICE agent shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston, according to Maine Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau. Fecteau offered few details on what he said was a shootout on Facebook shortly before 7:20 a.m. CDT. He said state police and the Department of Public Safety were at the scene, and he expects the FBI to investigate. “A person was killed,” he wrote. “ICE was involved.” ICE did not immediately return a request for comment, and local police directed the Chronicle to the federal agency. “MSP is currently on scene assisting but we are not (the) primary investigating agency,” Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for Maine State Police, wrote in an email to the Chronicle. Biddeford is a coastal Maine city roughly 15 miles south of Portland. More than 21,000 people live there, according to the city’s website. […] U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat who represents Biddeford, said she was working to get more information about the shooting. She expressed anger, extended her sympathy and said she needed answers about whom ICE was pursuing, what led to the shooting and whether agents were wearing body cameras. “More than anything else, I want to know why are you in Maine?” she said.

It’s a good question, and I think the simplest answer is because Maine is a blue state and ICE’s mission today is to harass and torment as many people as they can in blue states and blue cities. This was a very preliminary story, I’m sure there are more details out by the time this is published. I just wanted to acknowledge that this happened.

And back here in Houston, it’s the same old same old from ICE.

A week after an ICE agent shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston, Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare’s office still doesn’t know the names of the agents who were there. “That is unacceptable,” Teare said during a Monday news conference. Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis said he will present a proposal to the Commissioners Court to fund Teare’s independent investigation into Salgado’s death, which the DA said should be treated no differently than any other officer-involved shooting. A week after an ICE agent shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston, Teare’s office still doesn’t know the names of the agents who were there. “That is unacceptable,” Teare said during a Monday news conference. Teare said it was hours after the shooting before investigators from his office were able to get onto the scene. He said his office has spoken with Houston-area Homeland Security investigators and ICE special agents-in-charge, but they aren’t leading the investigation. His office has not been in contact with the federal branch that is investigating. […] Teare said he expects the investigation to be lengthy and that investigators are taking every avenue available to his office to get “every shred of evidence,” including eyewitness statements. “We cannot do it without the support of the public and the commissioners,” Teare said. “We are running this investigation so we can be transparent. Regardless of what happens with the investigation. We will let the public see why we got to that determination.”

The day will come when the people who are enabling this will be held accountable. We just have to get there. The Trib has more.

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