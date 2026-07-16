Still waiting on the Rangers (who are now finally coming)

They don’t seem to be keen to get involved in the investigation of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo’s death at the hands of ICE.

The Texas Rangers have denied a request by Houston-area Democrats to investigate the deadly shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo last week by an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent. More than a dozen Democratic members of Houston’s delegation to the state Legislature sent a letter to the Texas Department of Public Safety the day after Salgado was killed asking the rangers to look into the actions that led to his death. On Monday, DPS Director Colonel Freeman Martin declined the lawmakers’ request, saying the agency could only conduct an investigation at the behest of federal or local law enforcement. “DPS has not received a request from any federal agency or official to investigate the officer-involved shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and is not participating in that investigation at this time,” Martin wrote in a letter obtained by the Houston Chronicle, noting that the department also has not received a request from local law enforcement or prosecutors. DPS already had announced that the Rangers would not be investigating Salgado’s death, but Houston Democrats had hoped their request might carry enough weight to reverse that decision. “The Texas Rangers possess statewide jurisdiction to investigate officer-involved shootings, including those involving federal officers, and to determine whether any state law was violated,” the delegation’s letter stated. “As members of the Legislature representing Harris County, we respectfully request that the Department of Public Safety open a parallel investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident.” While the agency does not keep a written policy on the subject, a DPS spokeswoman told the Chronicle last week that the Rangers for decades have embraced such investigations only when they are asked by an involved police agency. “Typically, these requests are received within just minutes or hours of the incident taking place to preserve the integrity of the investigation,” DPS spokesperson Ericka Miller said. M. George Eichenberg, a criminal justice professor at Tarleton State University, told the Chronicle last week that state police have “pretty much total discretion” to pursue cases. “The bottom line is whether these agencies have the will, and that is a political decision rather than a truly criminal justice decision,” Eichenberg said.

See here for the background. It’s not like I think DPS and the Rangers are some saviors here, I’m actually more skeptical than hopeful that they’d be an impartial force for the facts, but this is their purview and they want no part of it. Not exactly a profile in courage.

But if they’re going to hide behind the fig leaf that they need “a request from local law enforcement” before they can be roused to action, well, now they have one.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire and Police Chief Noe Diaz on Tuesday asked the Texas Rangers to conduct an independent investigation into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents’ killing of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo last week, hours after the mayor and council faced public criticism for the city’s response to the shooting. The request, outlined in a letter from Diaz posted on social media Tuesday night, marks the latest development in the city’s response to the July 7 shooting that has outraged Houstonians, prompting residents to hold vigils and protests over Salgado’s death at the hands of ICE agents during a traffic stop in Magnolia Park last Tuesday. Diaz’s letter also was sent hours after Texas Department of Public Safety Director Freeman Martin disclosed that the Rangers had not been asked to investigate the shooting in a way that would prompt their intervention. In a letter released Tuesday, Martin told a group of Houston-area lawmakers that while DPS investigates officer-involved shootings involving federal agents when asked, it “has not received a request from any local law enforcement agency or prosecutor to assist.” “Mayor Whitmire and I are asking for the Texas Rangers to conduct their own investigation, which will ensure it is independent and transparent,” Diaz wrote in the letter posted Tuesday night. “This has been done in previous cases.” Diaz said he met Tuesday with FBI officials at Whitmire’s direction and facilitated the attendance of the rangers, describing the meeting as an effort to enhance transparency and collaboration among local, state and federal authorities.

HPD certainly counts as “local law enforcement”, so the ball’s in your court, DPS. How are you going to wriggle your way out of this now?

Whatever they decide, we’re already worse off.

The District Attorney’s Office and Houston Police Department have announced an independent probe of federal immigration agents’ fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo last week, but neither immediately sent investigators to the scene – a break from past practice that experts said will hamper their attempts to review the incident. Salgado’s killing by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during a traffic stop in Magnolia Park last Tuesday has roiled the city, with residents holding vigils and protests and demanding action from political leaders. The Department of Homeland Security is investigating the incident, but District Attorney Sean Teare said he has begun an independent probe. Houston Mayor John Whitmire – after initially saying the city lacked the jurisdiction to get involved – also has directed Houston police to support Teare’s efforts and to offer resources to federal authorities. Yet Houston police spokesperson Ericka Ramirez confirmed HPD sent only traffic control officers to the scene, not investigators, after an ICE agent fatally shot Salgado just before 7 a.m. in the 6800 block of Canal Street a week ago. Ramirez explained the decision by saying federal authorities had claimed jurisdiction over the scene. But HPD homicide investigators historically responded immediately to all officer-involved shootings in the city, said Charles McClelland, who served as HPD chief from 2010 to 2016 and long worked in the department’s homicide division. “It would not surprise me if somebody in the HPD chain said, ‘nope, this is a federal shooting. We’re not going to get involved in this political mess,’” said Jay Coons, a Sam Houston State University criminology professor. “But now that you’re saying, ‘We should probably do an investigation,’ you should’ve responded just like you would to any other shooting. And now you’re playing catch-up.” An investigator and prosecutor from the District Attorney’s office also typically respond immediately to any officer-involved shooting in Harris County, a Teare spokesperson said. But they are always sent after a law enforcement agency calls to report the shooting, spokesperson Courtney Fischer said, and this is the first time anyone in the office can recall that no agency called. Prosecutors went to the scene Wednesday morning, she said, when they realized no agency was going to call them. Teare said at a Monday press conference that ICE’s lack of transparency was “unacceptable.”

Sounds to me like the DA’s office followed its standard protocol and was failed by the feds, while HPD didn’t take the initiative it’s known to have. There will still be the issue of the feds withholding evidence from both agencies, which was the experience in Minnesota, but it remains to be seen how much of an impairment that will be. And it remains to be seen how much of an asset the Texas Rangers are, if they do bother to get involved now.

UPDATE : Well, well, well.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the Texas Rangers will investigate the shooting death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Houston last week. The announcement comes amid growing calls for an independent investigation from local leaders and lawmakers. The Department of Public Safety had previously said that the rangers would not investigate without a request from federal or local officials. The governor said the Department of Public Safety officials met with federal officials and Houston police. “The Texas Rangers are now going to be involved in an investigation of this matter, working alongside federal officials to get to the bottom of exactly what happened,” Abbott said in response to a question about the shooting at a campaign event in Houston. It was his first public comments on the shooting. “We don’t want to see people shot. Period,” Abbott added. “That’s separate from whether or not the immigration laws are going to be enforced. I fully expect our immigration laws to be enforced, but it’s proven that immigration laws can be enforced, and stopping illegal immigration from coming across our border can be achieved without shooting people.” When asked whether it would be an independent probe, the governor said: “Any time the Texas Rangers are involved, they work independently. They’re well known, not just in the state of Texas, but elsewhere, for their independence in conducting investigations.” DPS spokeswoman Ericka Miller said the investigation would begin immediately and that the rangers have been told they will have access to all evidence collected by federal investigators “in the spirit of investigative integrity.” “At the completion of the investigation, the Texas Rangers’ independent assessment of the evidence will be provided to the prosecuting entity as appropriate,” Miller said.

I think there’s quite a bit of evidence to contradict that assertion about stopping illegal immigration without shooting people, especially under this administration, but Abbott’s gonna Abbott. He must be feeling some heat to have emerged from his hidey-hole like this. Or who knows, maybe having gone wobbly on data centers, he can’t help himself now. Let the dime-store psychologizing begin! Anyway, we wanted the Rangers to investigate, the Rangers are now investigating, I’ll take the W. And then we’ll see what we’re actually getting.

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