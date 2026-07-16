Complaint filed against Paxton for alleged illegal voting

Love the move, don’t expect anything to come of it.

The Collin County Democratic Party filed a formal complaint Tuesday against Attorney General Ken Paxton, accusing him of violating state law for the past two years by reporting the wrong home address while voting. It comes in response to a Texas Tribune and ProPublica report this month that found Paxton voted in six elections over the past two years using the address of a Collin County home at which his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, said in divorce filings he no longer lives. Paxton appears to have moved to a house in Denton County, according to the article. “For someone who’s made a stand against voter fraud, it’s unconscionable (yet not surprising) that Paxton engages in this behavior,” Mary Higbe, the Collin County Democratic Party vice chair, wrote in a complaint to the Texas Secretary of State. The party also notified the Collin County District Attorney’s Office and Collin County Elections Office. […] Alicia Pierce, a spokesperson for the Texas Secretary of State, told KERA in an email the agency does not investigate complaints like the one filed by the Collin County Democratic Party. “When election complaints are received, we do an initial review and will then refer to the Attorney General’s office,” Pierce said. KERA has asked the Attorney General’s office how the complaint will be handled, considering Paxton’s position as attorney general, and will update this story with any response.

See here for the background. Let’s be clear on three things. One, after that article was published it was mandatory that some Democratic individual or group file the relevant complaints against Paxton. This was an absolute layup. Not taking action would be political malpractice of the highest order. Two, nothing is going to come of this. The SOS has no enforcement capability. The Collin County DA is a Republican and likely a Paxton crony. It would also be within their discretion to not take action, all things considered. And three, despite this it was still vital to file the complaint. Keep it in the public’s eye a little longer, highlight Paxton’s brazen dishonesty and lack of care about rules applying to himself, and show our own side that the fight is being fought. Later on, when the complaint goes nowhere, refer to it as a travesty, a coverup, Paxton flouting the law again, and so on. Narratives don’t build themselves. The DMN has more.

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